F1 Italian GP LIVE: Qualifying result and race start time as Norris and Hamilton eye Monza pole
Follow live F1 updates from Monza, with qualifying on Saturday at the final European race of the 2025 season
F1 returns to the home of Ferrari, Monza, for the Italian Grand Prix and round 16 of the 2025 season this weekend.
Oscar Piastri won last time out in Zandvoort in what could be a season-defining moment in the world championship, with Lando Norris retiring from second place due to a mechanical issue. As a result, the Australian holds a healthy 34-point lead over his McLaren teammate with just nine races to go.
Meanwhile, Ferrari endured a Dutch Grand Prix to forget with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc crashing out. Both drivers will be looking to bounce back at the Scuderia’s home track, where the Monegasque won in memorable scenes last year.
However, Hamilton will have a five-place grid penalty to contend with for Sunday’s race due to a yellow-flag infringement prior to the race in Zandvoort. Elsewhere, Max Verstappen finished second at his home race and will be eyeing another podium in northern Italy.
Norris goes P7
Interesting new tactic for Norris: push, cool, cool, push. So, he should get two laps in.
His first lap is only seventh-fastest... he’ll need to go quicker I think!
Current bottom-five (11-15): Bearman, Alonso, Ocon, Albon, Hulkenberg
3:00 to go in Q2. Verstappen, Russell and Piastri are the top-three currently....
Norris makes an error
Norris’ engineer: “We need to box this lap.”
Norris went beyond the white line at turn 1. Lap deleted.
Will he only have one chance to set a lap, then? Not ideal.
Current bottom-five (11-15): Ocon, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Albon, Norris
6:00 to go in Q2...
Q2 underway!
Here we go with the next-stage of what is a super-tight qualifying session - barely any time at all between the cars around this high-speed circuit!
15 minutes for Q2 where, again, we will lose the slowest five drivers...
Q2 delayed by three minutes
Due to a bit of gravel on the circuit, qualifying won’t start for another few minutes - 3:27pm.
Antonelli saves himself!
P11 for the Italian but in a bit of a shock after last week’s podium, Isack Hadjar is out!
In fact, both Racing Bulls are!
Bottom-five and out in Q1 (16-20): Hadjar, Stroll, Colapinto, Gasly, Lawson
Big moments for Kimi Antonelli
Two minutes to go and 19 cars out on track as they look to make Q2 - with Russell (P1) the only man in the garage.
Current bottom-five (16-20): Gasly, Antonelli, Colapinto, Ocon, Lawson
2:00 to go in Q1...
Russell goes P1
With the medium tyre, Russell goes top of the timesheet with a 1:19414 - two-tenths clear of Norris.
Is that the tyre to go on?
Both Williams drivers now have a time on the board and are in the top-15.
Current bottom-five (16-20): Gasly, Antonelli, Colapinto, Ocon, Lawson
6:00 to go in Q1..
Albon and Sainz both have lap times deleted
Early track limit concerns for the Williams pair, meaning they’re rock bottom as it stands after the first set of laps.
Current bottom-five (16-20): Bearman, Stroll, Ocon, Albon, Sainz
Plenty of time left, with 10 minutes still on the clock... Norris fastest early on, with Piastri 2nd and Leclerc 3rd.
Q1 underway!
The Scuderia Ferrari flag is flying in the grandstand as we get underway with this first stage of qualifying - with a host of cars keen to get straight out there!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments