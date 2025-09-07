Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. 

F1 Italian GP LIVE: Race updates and times with Verstappen on pole ahead of Norris

Follow live F1 updates from Monza, as Verstappen starts at the front ahead of McLaren pair Norris and Piastri

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 07 September 2025 14:06 BST
Comments
Lewis Hamilton re-enacts Ferrari's passionate fans ahead of Italian GP

Lando Norris’ world championship aspirations were dealt a boost after he qualified second for the Italian Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen taking pole position.

Norris, who trails Oscar Piastri by 34 points with nine rounds to go, suffered a scruffy session at the sun-cooked Temple of Speed before pulling out his best lap of the day in the closing moments.

READ: Is this the end for Lewis Hamilton? Write him off at your peril

Norris briefly took top spot in Monza only to be relegated by Verstappen, who will start from the front after he edged out the McLaren driver by 0.077 seconds. Piastri will line up in third, more than a tenth back from Norris, with the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton fourth and fifth respectively.

However, Hamilton will be relegated to 10th as he serves a five-place grid drop for his yellow flag infringement at last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.

Live stream link

Recommended

Verstappen keeps the lead but goes off track!

The Red Bull pole-sitter doesn’t make the chicane, while Norris took a bit of grass on the straight but stays in second!

“What’s this idiot doing? Come on, he puts me in the grass!”

Piastri loses third to Leclerc, but takes it back after the second chicane!

Verstappen has not given the position back yet...

Kieran Jackson7 September 2025 14:06

Nico Hulkenberg told to retire the car!

Oh no!

Hulkenberg, who qualified 12th, has been told to box to retire the car.

Hulkenberg: “You serious?!”

The grid takes shape without him...

Kieran Jackson7 September 2025 14:03

Formation lap

So Max Verstappen takes the 18-car field on the grid away for the formation lap, with Isack Hadjar and Pierre Gasly starting from the pit-lane.

The top-13 are all on medium tyres, with Liam Lawson in 18th the only driver on softs.

One-stop race incoming, me thinks....

Here we go then!

Kieran Jackson7 September 2025 14:01

Lando Norris:

“To be honest I think everyone's straight-line speed is pretty intimidating to us, bar probably the Mercedes.

"It will be my best chance of victory off the line but it's still a long way, there are still overtaking opportunities and we can still do strategy things.

"I think we can still have better pace than the Red Bull today. The pace is going to be very strong today so I'm not expecting an easy race by any means."

Kieran Jackson7 September 2025 13:59

Starting grid for the Italian Grand Prix:

1. Max Verstappen

2. Lando Norris

3. Oscar Piastri

4. Charles Leclerc

5. George Russell

6. Kimi Antonelli

7. Gabriel Bortoleto

8. Fernando Alonso

9. Yuki Tsunoda

10. Lewis Hamilton*

11. Ollie Bearman

12. Nico Hulkenberg

13. Carlos Sainz

14. Alex Albon

15. Esteban Ocon

16. Lance Stroll

17. Franco Colapinto

18. Liam Lawson

Pit lane. Pierre Gasly**

Pit lane. Isack Hadjar**

*Hamilton has a five-place grid drop after failing to slow down under yellow flag conditions at the last round in Zandvoort

**Hadjar and Gasly start in the pit-lane after taking new power units.

Kieran Jackson7 September 2025 13:58

Italian Grand Prix

Ten minutes until the final race of the European season gets underway in Monza!

Max Verstappen is on pole after his stunning lap yesterday, with McLaren’s Lando Norris on the front row and Oscar Piastri in third.

It’s a long old run down to that turn 1-2 chicane - will we see any action at the start?!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson7 September 2025 13:50

Kimi Antonelli, who starts sixth:

It was pretty good (weekend so far). It was a shame because I started well in FP1 and I had good momentum and then in FP2, I ended up losing all of it because I went off so early.

"It felt like a new start yesterday morning in FP3, but I am happy with how I progressed during the session. It's a shame because I felt I had a bit more to give but we will try to do our best today."

Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli spun out of second practice at his home race (David Davies/PA)
Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli spun out of second practice at his home race (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
Kieran Jackson7 September 2025 13:47

Time for the Italian national anthem in Monza

One of the world’s most famous anthems is belted out art the home of Ferrari!

Quite the sight. Surreal moments, one thinks, for Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton on the grid, as well as Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli.

Kieran Jackson7 September 2025 13:45

Hamilton couldn't resist getting his phone out!

Kieran Jackson7 September 2025 13:43

Driver Standings heading into Monza

Piastri now has a 34-point lead over Norris after the Brit’s unfortunate retirement in Zandvoort:

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 309 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 275 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 205 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 184 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 151 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 109 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 64 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 64 points

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points

10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 37 points

11. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points

12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 30 points

13. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 27 points

14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points

15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 20 points

16. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 16 points

17. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 16 points

18. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 14 points

19. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 12 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

Kieran Jackson7 September 2025 13:40

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in