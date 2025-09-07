The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 Italian GP LIVE: Race updates and times with Verstappen on pole ahead of Norris
Follow live F1 updates from Monza, as Verstappen starts at the front ahead of McLaren pair Norris and Piastri
Lando Norris’ world championship aspirations were dealt a boost after he qualified second for the Italian Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen taking pole position.
Norris, who trails Oscar Piastri by 34 points with nine rounds to go, suffered a scruffy session at the sun-cooked Temple of Speed before pulling out his best lap of the day in the closing moments.
Norris briefly took top spot in Monza only to be relegated by Verstappen, who will start from the front after he edged out the McLaren driver by 0.077 seconds. Piastri will line up in third, more than a tenth back from Norris, with the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton fourth and fifth respectively.
However, Hamilton will be relegated to 10th as he serves a five-place grid drop for his yellow flag infringement at last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.
Verstappen keeps the lead but goes off track!
The Red Bull pole-sitter doesn’t make the chicane, while Norris took a bit of grass on the straight but stays in second!
“What’s this idiot doing? Come on, he puts me in the grass!”
Piastri loses third to Leclerc, but takes it back after the second chicane!
Verstappen has not given the position back yet...
Nico Hulkenberg told to retire the car!
Oh no!
Hulkenberg, who qualified 12th, has been told to box to retire the car.
Hulkenberg: “You serious?!”
The grid takes shape without him...
Formation lap
So Max Verstappen takes the 18-car field on the grid away for the formation lap, with Isack Hadjar and Pierre Gasly starting from the pit-lane.
The top-13 are all on medium tyres, with Liam Lawson in 18th the only driver on softs.
One-stop race incoming, me thinks....
Here we go then!
Lando Norris:
“To be honest I think everyone's straight-line speed is pretty intimidating to us, bar probably the Mercedes.
"It will be my best chance of victory off the line but it's still a long way, there are still overtaking opportunities and we can still do strategy things.
"I think we can still have better pace than the Red Bull today. The pace is going to be very strong today so I'm not expecting an easy race by any means."
Starting grid for the Italian Grand Prix:
1. Max Verstappen
2. Lando Norris
3. Oscar Piastri
4. Charles Leclerc
5. George Russell
6. Kimi Antonelli
7. Gabriel Bortoleto
8. Fernando Alonso
9. Yuki Tsunoda
10. Lewis Hamilton*
11. Ollie Bearman
12. Nico Hulkenberg
13. Carlos Sainz
14. Alex Albon
15. Esteban Ocon
16. Lance Stroll
17. Franco Colapinto
18. Liam Lawson
Pit lane. Pierre Gasly**
Pit lane. Isack Hadjar**
*Hamilton has a five-place grid drop after failing to slow down under yellow flag conditions at the last round in Zandvoort
**Hadjar and Gasly start in the pit-lane after taking new power units.
Italian Grand Prix
Ten minutes until the final race of the European season gets underway in Monza!
Max Verstappen is on pole after his stunning lap yesterday, with McLaren’s Lando Norris on the front row and Oscar Piastri in third.
It’s a long old run down to that turn 1-2 chicane - will we see any action at the start?!
Kimi Antonelli, who starts sixth:
It was pretty good (weekend so far). It was a shame because I started well in FP1 and I had good momentum and then in FP2, I ended up losing all of it because I went off so early.
"It felt like a new start yesterday morning in FP3, but I am happy with how I progressed during the session. It's a shame because I felt I had a bit more to give but we will try to do our best today."
Time for the Italian national anthem in Monza
One of the world’s most famous anthems is belted out art the home of Ferrari!
Quite the sight. Surreal moments, one thinks, for Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton on the grid, as well as Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli.
Driver Standings heading into Monza
Piastri now has a 34-point lead over Norris after the Brit’s unfortunate retirement in Zandvoort:
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 184 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 151 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 64 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 64 points
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points
10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 37 points
11. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points
12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 30 points
13. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 27 points
14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points
15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 20 points
16. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 16 points
17. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 16 points
18. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 14 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
