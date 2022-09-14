Italian GP finale behind the safety car was ‘painful to watch’, says Martin Brundle
Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix was the 13th race in Formula 1 history to finish behind the safety car
Martin Brundle has labelled the finale to Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix as “painful to watch” after the race frustratingly finished behind the safety car.
Daniel Ricciardo pulled up on the side of the track with five laps remaining, prompting a safety car and the majority of the field diving into the pits.
With Max Verstappen leading and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in second, many were anticipating a frantic sprint to the chequered flag but it took the marshals time to clear Ricciardo’s McLaren car from the track.
The safety car also picked up third-placed George Russell’s Mercedes originally, delaying the process, forcing the race to end behind the safety car for just the 13th time in Formula 1 history.
The Ferrari fans in the grandstands voiced their anger with resounding boos and even Red Bull boss Christian Horner admitted that the race should have had time to get going again.
Ex-F1 driver and Sky Sports pundit Brundle admits the fans “deserved a thriller at the restart” and, given the recovery truck on the circuit to collect Ricciardo’s stricken McLaren, a red flag late on would have been justified.
“It was painful to watch,” Brundle said in his Sky column. “The McLaren was stuck in gear so couldn’t be wheeled away after Daniel struggled to find a decent service opening. It’s an old school track with poor service road access, and eventually a mobile crane arrived to scoop it up.
“There has been an initiative discussed whereby, in the final five laps of a race, if there’s an issue of this kind then throw the red flag and have a standing start re-start. We saw this in Azerbaijan last year and it does make for great anticipation and a thrilling finale to a race.
“I must say seeing the cars file past a recovery vehicle and a suspended F1 car reversing down the track, albeit at safety car speeds, it would have been easy to justify a red flag stoppage.
“Instead, for only the thirteenth time if F1 history a race was ended at low speed behind the safety car. It was not the FIA’s finest event. It’s such a short race there anyway due to the high average speeds, and the fans would have deserved a thriller at the restart.”
The result means Verstappen has a 116-point lead to Leclerc in the Drivers Championship with six races remaining and the Dutchman could claim his second world title as early as the next race in Singapore in three weeks’ time.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies