F1 Japanese Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates and times at Suzuka
Follow live updates from the Japanese Grand Prix as Max Verstappen starts on pole position at Suzuka
Max Verstappen set a blistering pace to blow away the challenge of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris and take pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix.
Verstappen’s record 10-race winning run and Red Bull’s unbeaten season came to an end in Singapore last weekend.
The Dutchman topped all three practice sessions at Suzuka to suggest the Milton Keynes-based team had banished the issues that they experienced in the city-state.
And Verstappen was imperious around the high-speed corner circuit – where Lewis Hamilton warned the Red Bull would be “phenomenal” – taking pole by a massive 0.581 seconds ahead of Piastri.
Driver Standings ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix:
1) Max Verstappen - 374 points
2) Sergio Perez - 223 points
3) Lewis Hamilton - 180 points
4) Fernando Alonso - 170 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 142 points
6) Charles Leclerc - 123 points
7) George Russell - 109 points
8) Lando Norris - 97 points
9) Lance Stroll - 47 points
10) Pierre Gasly - 45 points
11) Oscar Piastri - 42 points
12) Esteban Ocon - 36 points
13) Alex Albon - 21 points
14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points
15) Valtteri Bottas - 6 points
16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points
17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points
18) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points
19) Liam Lawson - 2 points
20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
22) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points
What is the starting grid?
1) Max Verstappen
2) Oscar Piastri
3) Lando Norris
4) Charles Leclerc
5) Sergio Perez
6) Carlos Sainz
7) Lewis Hamilton
8) George Russell
9) Yuki Tsunoda
10) Fernando Alonso
11) Liam Lawson
12) Pierre Gasly
13) Alex Albon
14) Esteban Ocon
15) Kevin Magnussen
16) Valtteri Bottas
17) Lance Stroll
18) Nico Hulkenberg
19) Zhou Guanyu
20) Logan Sargeant
F1 Japanese Grand Prix LIVE!
Good morning! It’s bright and early this weekend for the F1 as we take to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix!
Max Verstappen starts on pole with the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris second and third on the grid.
Follow all the build-up right here with The Independent - lights out is at 6am (BST)!
