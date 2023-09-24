Jump to content

Live

F1 Japanese Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates and times at Suzuka

Follow live updates from the Japanese Grand Prix as Max Verstappen starts on pole position at Suzuka

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 24 September 2023 04:37
Comments
Verstappen grabs Suzuka pole as "enjoyable" weekend continues

Max Verstappen set a blistering pace to blow away the challenge of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris and take pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Verstappen’s record 10-race winning run and Red Bull’s unbeaten season came to an end in Singapore last weekend.

The Dutchman topped all three practice sessions at Suzuka to suggest the Milton Keynes-based team had banished the issues that they experienced in the city-state.

And Verstappen was imperious around the high-speed corner circuit – where Lewis Hamilton warned the Red Bull would be “phenomenal” – taking pole by a massive 0.581 seconds ahead of Piastri.

Follow live updates from the Japanese Grand Prix with The Independent

1695526620

Driver Standings ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix:

1) Max Verstappen - 374 points

2) Sergio Perez - 223 points

3) Lewis Hamilton - 180 points

4) Fernando Alonso - 170 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 142 points

6) Charles Leclerc - 123 points

7) George Russell - 109 points

8) Lando Norris - 97 points

9) Lance Stroll - 47 points

10) Pierre Gasly - 45 points

11) Oscar Piastri - 42 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 36 points

13) Alex Albon - 21 points

14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

15) Valtteri Bottas - 6 points

16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points

17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points

18) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points

19) Liam Lawson - 2 points

20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

22) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points

Kieran Jackson24 September 2023 04:37
1695526380

Qualifying report

Qualifying report









Max Verstappen storms to Japanese GP pole ahead of impressive Oscar Piastri

Verstappen was his usual imperious self around the high-speed corner circuit at Suzuka in Japan

Kieran Jackson24 September 2023 04:33
1695526320

What is the starting grid?

1) Max Verstappen

2) Oscar Piastri

3) Lando Norris

4) Charles Leclerc

5) Sergio Perez

6) Carlos Sainz

7) Lewis Hamilton

8) George Russell

9) Yuki Tsunoda

10) Fernando Alonso

11) Liam Lawson

12) Pierre Gasly

13) Alex Albon

14) Esteban Ocon

15) Kevin Magnussen

16) Valtteri Bottas

17) Lance Stroll

18) Nico Hulkenberg

19) Zhou Guanyu

20) Logan Sargeant

Kieran Jackson24 September 2023 04:32
1695526200

F1 Japanese Grand Prix LIVE!

Good morning! It’s bright and early this weekend for the F1 as we take to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix!

Max Verstappen starts on pole with the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris second and third on the grid.

Follow all the build-up right here with The Independent - lights out is at 6am (BST)!

Kieran Jackson24 September 2023 04:30

