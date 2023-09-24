F1 Japanese Grand Prix LIVE: Race result as Red Bull secure Constructors’ title at Suzuka
Follow reaction from the Japanese GP as Max Verstappen wins and secures Red Bull the constructors’ title
Max Verstappen moved to within range of a hat-trick of world titles by returning to winning ways at the Japanese Grand Prix as Red Bull clinched the constructors’ championship.
The Dutchman backed up his searing pace in qualifying by easing to victory by a massive 19.387 seconds a week on from seeing his record 10-race winning run ended in Singapore.
Lando Norris finished second ahead of McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, with Lewis Hamilton fifth and George Russell seventh for Mercedes.
Verstappen has won 13 of 16 rounds this season, extending his lead to 177 points over team-mate Sergio Perez – who endured a miserable afternoon – and he will have the chance to wrap up his third title at the Qatar Grand Prix in two weeks, potentially even in the Saturday sprint by outscoring Perez by three points or more.
Lewis Hamilton frustrated by Mercedes strategy in Japanese Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton criticised Mercedes’ tactics and suggested he and George Russell needed to “work as a team” after on-track battles throughout the Japanese Grand Prix.
The seven-time world champion finished fifth at Suzuka, two places ahead of Russell in a race where the pair scrapped repeatedly and aired frustration over the team radio.
After an early coming together where Russell surged past Hamilton before swiftly losing the place again, the 38-year-old pushed his team-mate off track in a second scrap and they then disagreed over how to defend their places against Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.
Russell was struggling on his tyres having attempted a one-stop strategy, while others around him deployed a two-stop, and Hamilton urged his team to let him through.
Lewis Hamilton frustrated by Mercedes tactics in Japanese Grand Prix
Hamilton finished fifth after spending much of the race battling for position with team-mate George Russell
Max Verstappen on verge of title as Red Bull clinch constructors' crown in Japan

Race report
Race report
Max Verstappen moved to within range of a hat-trick of world titles by returning to winning ways at the Japanese Grand Prix as Red Bull clinched the constructors’ championship.
The Dutchman backed up his searing pace in qualifying by easing to victory by a massive 19.387 seconds a week on from seeing his record 10-race winning run ended in Singapore.
Lando Norris finished second ahead of McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, with Lewis Hamilton fifth and George Russell seventh for Mercedes.
Verstappen has won 13 of 16 rounds this season, extending his lead to 177 points over team-mate Sergio Perez – who endured a miserable afternoon – and he will have the chance to wrap up his third title at the Qatar Grand Prix in two weeks, potentially even in the Saturday sprint by outscoring Perez by three points or more.
While it was serene at the front, the race behind was thrilling as Perez was involved in two early collisions before retiring – only to briefly return – and Mercedes team-mates Hamilton and Russell scrapped with each other.
Max Verstappen on verge of title as Red Bull clinch constructors’ crown in Japan
The Dutchman won his 13th race of the season ahead of McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
George Russell:
“One stop was worth a punt. Three stop would’ve been closer, but one-stop gave us a chance to be in P3 and a safety car... but the end result is a fair representation.
“When you’re in the car, you’re giving it everything, radio is a bit of a venting tool to release some frustration. Overtaking was difficult, it took Piastri two laps to achieve it. It’s easy in hindsight, but for me right now it’s all about getting P2 in the constructors’ crown.
“It’s been a complete disaster of the season in the drivers’ title, so many missed chances. Obviously Lewis is P3...”
Lewis Hamilton:
“I’m exhausted. Fighting with everything I have to get ahead of Ferrari. It was a hell of a fight. I’m really trying to hold on for second in the constructors’. It’s tough on weekends like this when the car is such a handful. Basically the exact same as last year, bouncing and sliding. We’re not any closer to the front, at least here... long way to go.
“There are things that I’ve asked for that we’ve gone in part of the direction next year. All the points George and I give have been fully listened to... I have no idea where the car will be next year. The next six months have to be the best six months we’ve ever had for development. We’ve got to look at the McLarens, that is the direction. Hopefully with the change in philosohy, we will be where we deserve.
“We’re still an amazing team but decisions which are made in this time are crucial for our trajectory.”
Red Bull boss Christian Horner:
“It’s been the most amazing year, it’s testament to these guys and all the guys back in the factory in Milton Keynes. Max is on another level today, another incredible performance.
“Checo went through a few front wings. Picked up a penalty. It wasn’t his day, he’ll bounce back - and a big part of the success.”
Max Verstappen:
“Unbelievable weekend. The car was working really well on every compound. Very proud of everyone, we’re having an incredible weekend.”
Lando Norris:
“Another amazing day for us. Team did an amazing job - I almost got Max at the start! We’re not close to Max but we’re not miles away after. Oscar, first podium in Formula 1, congrats to him.
“The progress we’ve made is pretty outstanding!”
Oscar Piastri:
“It feels pretty special. I’ll remember it for a very long time, I can’t thank the team enough. There’s not many people in the world who get this opportunity... super happy!
“Pace was very strong, I got more into the groove in the second half of the race. Very happy and excited to get some more.”
Time for the podium!
After the anomaly of Singapore, we’re back to the Dutch and Austrian national anthems on the podium!
Big moment for Oscar Piastri, too - on the podium for the first time in Formula 1!
Max Verstappen on the verge now...
Max Verstappen can now win the drivers’ title in the sprint race in Qatar in two weeks’ time...
A title won on a Saturday for the first time? Quite possibly.
