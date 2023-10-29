Kevin Magnussen’s car catches fire after high-speed crash in Mexico
Magnussen lost control of his car at turn nine at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, triggering a red flag and stopping the race
Kevin Magnussen’s car caught fire after a high-speed crash at the Mexico City Grand Prix.
The Haas driver, running midway through the order, lost control at turn nine on lap 34 of the race.
His car piled at around 130mph into the barrier but the Danish driver escaped unharmed, if a little shaken.
Shortly afterwards, the car caught fire at the rear before the marshals quickly extinguished the flames.
The crash triggered a red flag, stopping the race. Magnussen became the second driver to retire from the race after home hero Sergio Perez crashed out on the opening lap following a collision with Charles Leclerc.
More to follow...
