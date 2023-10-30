Kevin Magnussen’s car catches fire after high-speed crash in Mexico

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kevin Magnussen’s car caught fire after a high-speed crash at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The Haas driver, running midway through the order, lost control at turn nine on lap 34 of the race.

His car piled at around 130mph into the barrier but the Danish driver escaped unharmed, if a little shaken.

His team revealed he was taken to the medical centre for precautionary checks, adding that there was a suspension failure at the rear of Magnussen’s car.

Shortly afterwards, the car caught fire at the rear before the marshals quickly extinguished the flames.

The crash triggered a red flag, stopping the race. Max Verstappen, in the end, triumphed at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Lewis Hamilton came home second for Mercedes, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished third.

Magnussen became the second driver to retire from the race after home hero Sergio Perez crashed out on the opening lap following a collision with Charles Leclerc.

The Aston Martin pair of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, towards the end of the 71-lap race, also retired.