Aston Martin have confirmed that Lance Stroll will participate in this weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Stroll injured his wrist in a bicycle accident and missed the three-day pre-season test in Bahrain, with F2 champion Felipe Drugovich filling in alongside two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

However, the 24-year-old has recovered sufficiently to race in Bahrain this weekend, though Drugovich and fellow test driver Stoffel Vandoorne will be on-site for Aston Martin.

Stroll said: “It was frustrating not to be out in Bahrain for the pre-season test and I was disappointed to miss the three days of running.

“However, given the injury to my wrist, the team and I felt it was best to focus on recovery so that I would be ready for this weekend and the long season ahead.”

The Canadian, who is the son of team owner Lawrence Stroll, also revealed that he had “minor surgery” on his wrist to fix the problem quickly.

“It was an unfortunate accident – I fell from my bike when my tyre caught a hole in the ground - but thankfully the damage was not significant and a successful minor surgery on my right wrist fixed the problem very quickly.

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll will participate in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix (PA Archive)

“Since then, I’ve been working hard with my team to ensure that I am fully fit to compete this weekend. I would like to thank the F1 community for their support and privacy, as well as the team who have helped my recovery.

“Now I’m ready to get my head down and concentrate on racing this weekend – something I’m really looking forward to.”

Aston Martin impressed in the pre-season test last week and both Stroll and Alonso will be targeting a top-10 finish to open up the 2023 campaign.

The new season gets underway this weekend in Bahrain, with the race on Sunday starting at 3pm (GMT).