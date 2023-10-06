Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lance Stroll shoves personal trainer and gives furious seven-word interview in Qatar

The Aston Martin driver was raging after being knocked out of qualifying on Friday night at the Lusail Circuit

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Friday 06 October 2023 20:00
Comments
<p>Lance Stroll was fuming after qualifying in Qatar</p>

Lance Stroll was fuming after qualifying in Qatar

(Sky F1 )

Lance Stroll pushed his personal trainer in the Aston Martin garage and was visibly furious in his interview following qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix on Friday.

The Canadian had just been knocked out in Q1 of qualifying and will start Sunday’s grand prix in 17th place.

But as he emerged from his car in the garage, the 24-year-old walked to the back of the garage before seeming to shove his personal trainer in front of the cameras.

His anger was clear to see and was still visible in his interview afterwards.

Asked about his emotions right now, Stroll replied: “Yeah s***!”

Recommended

Then questioned on what’s not gone right, he said “I don’t know” before ending the interview with “keep driving” when asked about the rest of his weekend.

Sky F1 pundit Naomi Schiff described Stroll’s conduct as “completely inappropriate”

Max Verstappen qualified on pole, with George Russell alongside him on the front row and Lewis Hamilton in third.

Stroll’s team-mate, two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, qualified fourth on the grid.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in