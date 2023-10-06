Lance Stroll shoves personal trainer and gives furious seven-word interview in Qatar

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lance Stroll pushed his personal trainer in the Aston Martin garage and was visibly furious in his interview following qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix on Friday.

The Canadian had just been knocked out in Q1 of qualifying and will start Sunday’s grand prix in 17th place.

But as he emerged from his car in the garage, the 24-year-old walked to the back of the garage before seeming to shove his personal trainer in front of the cameras.

His anger was clear to see and was still visible in his interview afterwards.

Asked about his emotions right now, Stroll replied: “Yeah s***!”

Then questioned on what’s not gone right, he said “I don’t know” before ending the interview with “keep driving” when asked about the rest of his weekend.

Sky F1 pundit Naomi Schiff described Stroll’s conduct as “completely inappropriate”

Max Verstappen qualified on pole, with George Russell alongside him on the front row and Lewis Hamilton in third.

Stroll’s team-mate, two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, qualified fourth on the grid.