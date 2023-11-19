Lando Norris endures heavy crash at start of Las Vegas Grand Prix

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lando Norris was an early retirement from the Las Vegas Grand Prix after a heavy crash into the wall.

The McLaren driver, who only started 15th on the grid after a disappointing qualifying, lost control of his car at turn 12 of the new Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

The Brit diverted right, straight into the wall and losing a tyre, before spinning into the barrier.

Norris, while breathing heavily, did let his engineer know “I’m OK.” The safety car was immediately deployed.

Max Verstappen took the lead from Charles Leclerc at turn one but failed to pull away from the Ferrari.

The Dutchman was then hit with a five-second penalty for that move at lights out, forcing Leclerc off the track.

Leclerc took the lead on track anyway, on lap 16, while Verstappen dived into the pits.

More to follow…