For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It has become Lando Norris’ signature podium party trick. Slamming his bottle of Ferrari Trento on the ground and spraying the sparkling wine (it’s no longer actual champagne) in the direction of his fellow competitors and the crowd below, it is a distinctive celebration. For the new generation of fan who adores the quick snippets on social media, it only adds to the Bristolian’s status as perhaps Formula One’s most popular driver.

But, on Sunday, there was no bottle-slamming. No happy as larry demeanour. Instead, Norris was stone-faced, simply sprinkling the contents in the direction of Max Verstappen, the winner of a Spanish Grand Prix in which Norris started on pole position in the quickest race car. Yet by the end of the 66 subsequent laps, it felt like one that had got away: a missed opportunity.

A 19th podium for Norris, but no second win. His reaction, both immediately after the chequered flag and some time later in the media pen, was strikingly self-deprecating. Having tasted top-spot for the first time in Miami last month, this is a driver no longer content with second place following near misses in Imola, Montreal and now Barcelona.

Over team radio, when engineer Will Joseph congratulated him on second and the extra point for fastest lap, Norris replied: “It doesn’t matter. I should have won.

“I f***** up the start. Car was amazing, deserved more.”

The sternness continued in an interview with David Coulthard. “Not could have (won). Should have won. I got a bad start. Simple as that. The car was incredible. We were the quickest today and I lost it at the beginning.

“There are a lot of positives to take from this weekend, and one negative ruined everything. I know that and I need to work it out for next time. The race was not good enough, simply because I should have won.”

We’ve seen this before. In Qatar last year, Norris was fuming for “messing up” a chance at pole position in qualifying. He described a mistake he made in Saudi Arabia earlier this year as “silly.” More so than any other driver at the moment, his frustration with himself is evident.

His words are somewhat harsh on himself. Sure, Norris dropped to third at the start after George Russell propelled his Mercedes up to first, with Verstappen inching ahead of Norris too. But McLaren opted for a different strategy, pitting their man six laps after Verstappen, and forcing Norris to fight his way through traffic.

By the time it seemed a late onslaught on Verstappen was possible – in a style akin to his near-miss in Imola last month – there was too much ground to make up and he crossed the line 2.2 seconds behind the Dutchman.

Lando Norris was visibly frustrated after the Spanish Grand Prix ( Getty Images )

After starting on pole, Norris finished second behind Max Verstappen ( Getty Images )

But although those around him – boss Zak Brown, his engineers and members of the media – were keen to point out the positives, Norris was not interested in the fact he’d overtaken Charles Leclerc for second in the championship standings (he has never been so high). It’s not enough. His mentality has changed.

When told by Sky Sports’ Rachel Brookes that he was now two points above Leclerc, Norris rebuked: “But further behind first. I don’t care what position it is. It’s the gap to first which I care about.

“It’s bigger [after] today. Frustrated, I didn’t just lose the race to anyone – I lost it to Max and he’s the leader of the championship.”

Norris’ lofty ambitions, eyeing the championship, were clear within the race too. When Joseph asked him whether they should pit to cover the threat from Russell and Mercedes, Norris replied: “I think we need to go and get Max.” That spoke volumes.

The gap to Verstappen now, with 10 races down and 14 to go, is 69 points. Norris is well aware now that McLaren have provided him with the machinery to compete – and beat – Red Bull. Barcelona was an excellent yardstick for the rest of the season, with its mixture of medium and high-speed corners, and on raceday Norris was quicker than Verstappen.

This is why Norris was so frustrated. The 24-year-old knows all too well how quickly an advantage in Formula One can evaporate. He needs to make hay now while the sun is shining and two venues which have been kind to him in the past – Austria and Silverstone – are up next. No more missed opportunities; it’s time for Norris to clinch that first-place trophy again.