At the beginning of the season, a mere 10 races ago, Lando Norris endured an opener of excruciating torment in Bahrain. With his stricken McLaren impacted by a “pneumatic pressure leak”, the Brit valiantly took the chequered flag in dead last after pitting an astonishing six times throughout the race. It was, simply, a shambles.

But that now seems nothing but a distant memory, four months on in the safe haven of the British Isles.

Most observers did not raise an eyebrow when McLaren announced a number of upgrades to their car ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix last week. It is the phase of the season where every team is changing parts in search of that extra tenth or two of speed. Usually, by way of natural progression, the improvement is gradual. Yet out of an abyss of doom to start 2023, the papaya have come storming back into contention.

The signs were there in Austria when Norris qualified third on the grid. Race-pace on that occasion last week was his downfall. But this time, what a sparkling Silverstone weekend it proved to be for Norris and his team-mate Oscar Piastri.

One-lap pace on a Saturday? Tick. Backed up by enhanced speed on Sunday? Another tick. If it wasn’t for a mid-race safety car, it would have been a first double podium since Monza two years ago for McLaren, with Piastri unfortunate to not grasp his first top-three in F1 after finishing fourth.

But it was Norris who was the star of the show at Silverstone. On paper the slowest out of the British triumvirate, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell sporting the might of Mercedes, cautious optimism was the talk of the day heading into the British Grand Prix.

Saturday was a statement. Norris had top-tier pace throughout all three qualifying sessions and for a moment, it seemed he’d grabbed pole position before Max Verstappen, inevitably, snatched it from him.

Lando Norris qualified second and finished second after a super weekend for McLaren at Silverstone (Getty Images)

Still, a front-row start. And inspired by a record 160,000-strong crowd on Sunday, Norris reacted quicker at lights out, storming down the inside past the previously irrepressible Red Bull. Such was McLaren’s raw speed to start, Piastri also almost steered his way past Verstappen. But a McLaren was out in front: Lando Norris was leading the British Grand Prix.

Yet there were still 52 full laps to complete. And while Norris could do nothing to defend against the might of the Red Bull DRS on lap five, the pace of the MCL60 – so named to celebrate 60 years since the team was founded by Bruce McLaren – remained impressive.

Both Norris and Piastri, in scenes unfathomable a month ago, were keeping Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin behind them with ease.

But the mid-race safety car changed the complexion behind Verstappen. Hamilton benefited, leapfrogging Piastri, and was on quicker soft tyres compared to Norris’ hard compound. Right on the heels of his former team.

Norris celebrates his podium finish with fellow Brit Lewis Hamilton after a brilliant battle on track (Getty Images)

But right then, lap 39, was the coming-of-age moment. Under pressure down the Wellington Straight, Norris positioned his car exquisitely on the inside of the racing line, with Hamilton surging around the outside. He remained inches in front around Brooklands and stayed cool down at Copse Corner, scene of that infamous Hamilton-Verstappen crash two years ago.

A lap later, the same scenario presented the same result. Hamilton noted afterwards that the McLaren was like a “rocketship” in high-speed corners. This time at Copse, Norris was on the outside but stayed firm on the throttle, whizzing around in front and remaining ahead of the Mercedes.

Hamilton never got so close again.

A much-deserved and highly-impressive second place for Norris; his joint best-result in Formula 1. And although a first win for the 23-year-old remains elusive for now, McLaren’s pace – while particularly suited to this track, in juxtaposition to the next race in Hungary – was striking. Those positive steps, so long nothing but cliches rattled out in the media, have finally been taken by Zak Brown and his team at Woking.

That top tier of four teams in F1 in 2023, with Aston Martin’s arrival at the start of the season, has briskly become five.