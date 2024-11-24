F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Race start time, stream and updates as George Russell starts on pole
F1 live updates from Vegas on a day where Max Verstappen could claim the 2024 drivers title
George Russell put his Mercedes on pole position for the Las Vegas Grand Prix as team-mate Lewis Hamilton faltered to qualify only 10th.
As Russell saw off Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz by just 0.098 seconds to land top spot in Sin City, Hamilton was left to rue two mistakes which leaves him way down the order.
Pierre Gasly took a surprise third for Alpine, one place ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.
Lando Norris must outscore Max Verstappen by at least three points to extend the title battle to the penultimate race in Qatar, but the British driver will start one place behind the Dutchman in sixth.
Follow live updates from the Las Vegas Grand Prix:
When is the Las Vegas Grand Prix?
Time GMT
Sunday 24 November
- Race: 6am (10pm Nov 23, local time)
Driver Standings ahead of Las Vegas:
1. Max Verstappen - 393 points
2. Lando Norris - 331 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 307 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 262 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 244 points
6. George Russell - 192 points
7. Lewis Hamilton - 190 points
8. Sergio Perez - 151 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg - 31 points
11. Yuki Tsunoda - 28 points
12. Pierre Gasly - 26 points
13. Lance Stroll - 24 points
14. Esteban Ocon - 23 points
15. Kevin Magnussen - 14 points
16. Alex Albon - 12 points
17. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
18. Ollie Bearman - 7 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 5 points
20. Liam Lawson - 4 points
21. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
22. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
23. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Lewis Hamilton after qualifying P10...
“It is what it is.
“Conditions were great, nice and cool. It’s been really nice all weekend.
“I’m quite far back, see what I can do. Degradation is key.”
Lewis Hamilton rues Las Vegas qualifying errors: ‘I should have been on pole’
Lewis Hamilton admitted he threw away pole position for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix as team-mate George Russell stormed to top spot.
Hamilton will start only 10th in Sin City on Saturday night after he made mistakes on each of his flying laps. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz qualified second, with Pierre Gasly a surprise third for Alpine.
British driver Lando Norris must outscore Max Verstappen by three points to extend the title battle to the penultimate race in Qatar, but the McLaren driver will start one place behind the Dutchman in sixth.
Full quotes below:
Lewis Hamilton rues Las Vegas qualifying errors: ‘I should have been on pole’
Hamilton will start only 10th in Sin City on Saturday night after he made mistakes on each of his flying laps
F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Pierre Gasly after qualifying P3
“It’s unbelievable, we didn’t think we could do that. An incredible lap, especially around this track. A lot of adrenaline and excitement. Really happy.
“I was getting cold in the car, I just wanted to get going. That last lap was the one that mattered. It felt great, great period for the team after the double podium in Brazil.”
How can Max Verstappen win the 2024 title?
There are now just 86 points available across the next three races in Vegas, Qatar (including the final sprint race of the season) and Abu Dhabi.
By the end of the weekend in Vegas, there will be just 60 points left to claim.
That means that if Verstappen simply finishes above Norris in Vegas, he will be crowned the 2024 champion. The Dutchman would also seal the title if both drivers fail to score a point.
Verstappen will also win the 2024 title if Norris does not outscore the Red Bull driver by more than two points.
As a result, Verstappen will be world champion in Sin City if:
- If Norris is second and he finishes third with the fastest lap
- If Norris is third and he finishes fourth with the fastest lap
- If Norris is fourth without the fastest lap and he finishes fifth
- If Norris is fifth without the fastest lap and he finishes sixth
- If Norris is sixth without the fastest lap and he finishes seventh
- If Norris is seventh without the fastest lap and he finishes eighth
- If Norris is eighth without the fastest lap and he finishes ninth
- If Norris is ninth without the fastest lap or lower irrespective of where he finishes
F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Reconnaissance laps!
Max Verstappen - who could win the title tonight - is the first car out for the reconnaissance laps in temperatures slightly warmer of around 19C in Sin City.
A reminder: Verstappen starts fifth, with Lando Norris in sixth. If the Dutchman finishes ahead of Norris, he will be crowned the champion.
F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Franco Colapinto WILL race in Vegas
Williams statement: “Following Franco’s incident in Qualifying yesterday, he has undergone a thorough follow-up evaluation from the event medical team today and has been cleared to race in this evening’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.
“Franco’s health is our main priority, and we are relieved that he is well enough to race following such a significant incident. We thank the medical staff for prioritising Franco’s health and wellbeing and for the excellent care he received.
“We are extremely thankful to our incredible garage team for their hard work overnight to repair Franco’s car and our fans and partners for their continued support. We have taken the opportunity to make some set-up changes during the repair and, as a result, Franco will start the race from the pitlane.
“We are looking forward to going racing under the lights tonight.”
F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: What is the starting grid for the race?
1. George Russell
2. Carlos Sainz
3. Pierre Gasly
4. Charles Leclerc
5. Max Verstappen
6. Lando Norris
7. Yuki Tsunoda
8. Oscar Piastri
9. Nico Hulkenberg
10. Lewis Hamilton
11. Esteban Ocon
12. Kevin Magnussen
13. Zhou Guanyu
14. Liam Lawson
15. Sergio Perez
16. Fernando Alonso
17. Alex Albon
18. Lance Stroll
19. Valtteri Bottas*
Pit lane. Franco Colapinto**
*Bottas has a five-place grid penalty for taking a new engine
**Colapinto will start from the pit lane after his crash in qualifying
F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Race winner odds!
Las Vegas GP winner
- George Russell - 9/4
- Carlos Sainz - 5/2
- Charles Leclerc - 13/5
- Max Verstappen - 6/1
- Lando Norris - 8/1
- Oscar Piastri - 22/1
- Lewis Hamilton - 22/1
- Pierre Gasly - 125/1
- Yuki Tsunoda - 275/1
