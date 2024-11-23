F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Race start time and schedule as George Russell starts on pole
F1 live updates from Vegas on a day where Max Verstappen could claim the 2024 drivers title
George Russell put his Mercedes on pole position for the Las Vegas Grand Prix as team-mate Lewis Hamilton faltered to qualify only 10th.
As Russell saw off Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz by just 0.098 seconds to land top spot in Sin City, Hamilton was left to rue two mistakes which leaves him way down the order.
Pierre Gasly took a surprise third for Alpine, one place ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.
Lando Norris must outscore Max Verstappen by at least three points to extend the title battle to the penultimate race in Qatar, but the British driver will start one place behind the Dutchman in sixth.
Follow live updates from the Las Vegas Grand Prix:
When is the Las Vegas Grand Prix?
Time GMT
Sunday 24 November
- Race: 6am (10pm Nov 23, local time)
F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Starting grid for the race
1. George Russell
2. Carlos Sainz
3. Pierre Gasly
4. Charles Leclerc
5. Max Verstappen
6. Lando Norris
7. Yuki Tsunoda
8. Oscar Piastri
9. Nico Hulkenberg
10. Lewis Hamilton
11. Esteban Ocon
12. Kevin Magnussen
13. Zhou Guanyu
14. Franco Colapinto
15. Liam Lawson
16. Sergio Perez
17. Fernando Alonso
18. Alex Albon
19. Lance Stroll
20. Valtteri Bottas*
*Bottas has a five-place grid penalty for taking a new engine
F1 in talks over 11th team for 2026 season after Andretti rejection
Formula One is reportedly in talks with General Motors about an 11th team joining the grid in 2026.
F1 rejected Andretti’s bid in partnership with GM earlier this year, but did say a new offer for 2028 would be considered.
Yet Sky Sports News understands that, with former boss Michael Andretti out of the picture, a GM entry led by businessman Dan Towriss - the majority shareholder of Andretti Global - is being considered for an entry into the sport as early as 2026.
F1 in talks over 11th team for 2026 season after Andretti rejection
Andretti had their bid turned down earlier this year but General Motors are still interested
F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Race winner odds!
Las Vegas GP winner
- George Russell - 9/4
- Carlos Sainz - 5/2
- Charles Leclerc - 13/5
- Max Verstappen - 6/1
- Lando Norris - 8/1
- Oscar Piastri - 22/1
- Lewis Hamilton - 22/1
- Pierre Gasly - 125/1
- Yuki Tsunoda - 275/1
Michael Buffer and brother Bruce to introduce F1 stars at Las Vegas Grand Prix
Michael Buffer and his brother Bruce will join forces to introduce Formula One’s stars for Saturday’s celebrity-fuelled Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Michael, famous for his ‘Let’s Get Ready to Rumble’ phrase, was hired by F1 bosses ahead of the US Grand Prix in Austin in 2017.
Bruce, known for yelling ‘It’s Time’, announced the grid’s drivers prior to last year’s event on the Strip.
F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Williams update after Colapinto crash
“During qualifying, Franco sustained a significant impact of over 50G, requiring a medical check up.
“An impact of this magnitude is obviously significant and severe and he will need to be evaluated again tomorrow before we will know whether he is clear to race. Franco’s health is all that matters and we are glad he is otherwise okay.
“We will provide further updates when we can.”
Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Sylvester Stallone, rapper Snoop Dogg, British chef Gordon Ramsay, Olympic great Michael Phelps, heiress and celebrity television star Paris Hilton, and model E
are among the plethora of stars expected to attend the race against the backdrop of Caesars Palace, the MGM Grand and Bellagio hotels.
F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Jenson Button on Perez/Tsunoda at Red Bull:
“Sergio has been a long way off for a long time now. I don’t know anyone who has had so many opportunities in this sport at a big team.
“I’d love to see Yuki get in the car. He’s so chilled and confident.”
PREVIEW: Las Vegas GP returns – with key ingredient present after topsy-turvy F1 debut
As fans trudged away from their expensive acquired seats on night one of the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix, having seen just eight minutes of cars on track before “manhole gate”, one question sprung to mind: how could the sport come back for this?
Yet beyond all the fanfare which inevitably accompanied Formula One’s lavish return to Sin City last year, what actually saved the inaugural event was the Saturday night race itself. We had overtakes – 82 in fact, the most of any circuit during its debut grand prix – we had safety cars and we had last-lap drama. For a sport which veers too blatantly in the direction of spectacle at times, it was a refreshing nod to the drama the action on track can deliver.
Full preview below:
Las Vegas GP returns for second edition – with key ingredient present after F1 debut
F1’s newest race gives fans and broadcasters opportunities to go bigger and bolder in Sin City, as Kieran Jackson discovers, ahead of a weekend where Max Verstappen can claim his fourth world title
F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Max Verstappen after qualifying P5...
“We tried to do the best we could as a team, we tried a lot of different things. It clearly wasn’t enough to fight for pole, I’m still quite happy and still in front of McLaren, which is a bit of a surprise.
“In the long run, both us and McLaren were not great. A lot of teams have made changes, only time will tell tomorrow how we are going to perform.”
