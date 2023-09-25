F1 construction worker killed in Las Vegas while setting up grand prix circuit

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man working on construction for this November’s Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix has tragically died after suffering a “major laceration to the neck.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were called to the Bellagio Fountains area on Saturday morning – at around 11:30am – after a worker was injured.

The man, whose age has not been released, was transported to a local hospital but was later pronounced dead, as reported by ABC News.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed the worker was involved in construction for the Las Vegas race circuit. The grand prix weekend is being held on the iconic Strip on 16-18 November.

Further details are yet to be made public. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate the incident, police said.

The Independent has contacted the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Formula 1 for further comment.

Preparation for the Las Vegas race has seen numerous roads closed while construction takes place, with the project as a whole costing an estimated $560m.

The 3.8-mile track passes a host of famous Sin City landmarks, including the Bellagio, Caesars Palace and the new MGM Sphere.

F1 is returning to Vegas for the first time since 1982, when the Caesars Palace Grand Prix was held in the car park of the famous hotel.

The race takes place at 10pm local time (6am GMT) on Saturday 18 November.