Organisers of the Las Vegas Grand Prix have revealed new renderings of the race scene ahead of public ticket sale later this month.

The penultimate race of the 2023 Formula 1 season takes place in Vegas from 16-18 November in what is being billed as one of the sporting events of the year.

The race will be held at 10pm on Saturday 18 November while the soon-to-be-built MSG Sphere, due to open in September, will be centre stage in view of the circuit.

New images have been revealed of what the Las Vegas Grand Prix will look like in November (Las Vegas Grand Prix )

New images of what the circuit and surrounding area will look like were released this week, with strobe lighting and bright colours in full use around the 3.8 mile street track, right in the heart of the Sin City strip.

While Paddock Club tickets for the event have astonishingly already sold out, a ticket sale to the public gives fans a further opportunity to attend – though it won’t come cheap.

The cheapest three-day ticket package – covering access on Thursday, Friday and Saturday – comes at $500, but that is standing-room only with unlimited food and non-alcoholic beverages.

If you want a seat in the main grandstand opposite the pit lane, it will cost $2,500-per-person, while the cheapest seat overall is in the West Harmon zone at $1,500.

A seat in the MSG Sphere Zone will cost $2,000, while prices are only available on request for a private suite designed for 106 guests.

A rendering of the MSG Sphere next to the track, set to open in September (Las Vegas Grand Prix )

Tickets go on sale on Friday 24 March.

“We released a small percentage of tickets back in November and were overwhelmed by the initial interest in purchasing tickets,” said Renne Wilm, CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc.

“Over the last few months, we have worked closely with local officials to finalise the track layout and seating assignments across the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

“We look forward to giving our fans from around the world a second opportunity to join us for, what I believe will be, the premier sporting and entertainment event of the year.”

The last time F1 raced in Vegas was in 1982 with the Caesars Palace Grand Prix, commonly referred to as the Caesars Palace car park.