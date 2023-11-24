Christian Horner reveals talks with Lewis Hamilton’s father over Red Bull seat

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christian Horner revealed that Lewis Hamilton’s father Anthony made an enquiry about Sergio Perez’s seat at Red Bull earlier this season.

Following on from an interview Horner gave saying that a representative of Hamilton had been in touch about joining the world champions, Hamilton had his say on Thursday – insisting that nobody from his team has been in touch and, in fact, Horner messaged him on an old phone.

The Mercedes driver added that Horner was simply “stirring things.”

Yet the Red Bull team principal looked to put the speculation to bed by divulging that it was Hamilton’s father and former manager Anthony who had touched base.

“It’s not unusual for there to be an exchange, I’ve known Anthony Hamilton for 15 years,’ Horner told Sky F1.

“There’s been an exchange over the course of this season. There’s a lot been made of this.

“Anthony’s a nice guy, he reached out around Sergio and enquired with a suggestive question. I don’t know what role he plays in Lewis’ management now.”

Horner was keen to emphasise, however, that there is no seat available for the seven-time world champion.

Perez, who has been under pressure at Red Bull this year despite last week securing second in the world championship, has a contract until the end of 2024.

Anthony Hamilton made an enquiry about a seat at Red Bull, says Christian Horner (Getty Images)

“We’re very happy with the drivers we’ve got,” Horner added.

“Lewis hasn’t won a race for almost two years, you can understand questions being asked - it’s entirely logical and normal.

“I’ve always had a great relationship with Anthony, but there’s no seat available - it’s a non-question.”

Hamilton was heavily linked with Ferrari earlier in the season but put all speculation to bed when he penned a new £50m-a-year extension with Mercedes in August, a rise of approximately £10m.

Hamilton has not won since December 2021 in Saudi Arabia. A week later, he lost the 2021 world championship to Verstappen on the final lap in controversial circumstances in Abu Dhabi.

Mercedes have won just one race since, with George Russell’s first F1 victory in Brazil last year, while Hamilton has had 15 podiums since 2021 without a victory.

Red Bull, meanwhile, have won 20 of the 21 races this season with Verstappen triumphant a record-breaking 18 times ahead of the season finale in Abu Dhabi this weekend.