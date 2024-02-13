Fernando Alonso fires shot at Lewis Hamilton’s ‘childhood dream’ move to Ferrari

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fernando Alonso fired his first shot of the season at Lewis Hamilton on Monday, saying the Brit’s “childhood dream” move to Ferrari was a “different dream two months ago.”

Seven-time world champion Hamilton stunned the world of Formula 1 two weeks ago when he confirmed he would leave Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season after 12 years at the team, saying it was a “childhood dream of his to race in Ferrari red.”

Veteran Spaniard driver and two-time world champion Alonso, who raced for Ferrari from 2010-2014, joked that Hamilton has changed his “childhood dream” given his past loyalties to Mercedes.

“It was not his childhood dream 12 months ago, no?” said Alonso, at Aston Martin’s car launch on Monday.

“Or two months ago, I guess, it was a different dream.

“I hope he enjoys the experience. I think it’s a very special team. But it’s more special when you win – it’s a few years already [since] they have a very fast car and they were fighting for big things.

“Maybe Lewis can bring that extra to fight for the championship because the car is there. At the end of last year, even with a very dominant Red Bull car, Ferrari [was] still able to match the lap time and to be faster than them in most of the qualifying. So I think the car should be fast enough.”

Alonso, 42, has been linked with replacing Hamilton at Mercedes next year and admits he is an “attractive” option for Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

Fernando Alonso has poked fun at Lewis Hamilton after his Ferrari decision (Getty Images)

Alonso, who clashed with Hamilton as team-mates during the Brit’s rookie year at McLaren in 2007, added he has not given the move “much attention” as he focuses on his second year with Aston.

“Probably was a surprise, I will not lie – but not because of the change itself,” Alonso said of Hamilton’s 2025 move.

“It was just because, from the outside, it seemed like he was very linked with Mercedes and very loyal to them and things like that. It was a little bit unexpected.

“I don’t know the reasons behind. I don’t know anything, I don’t know the story. I didn’t pay too much attention.”

Aston launched their 2024 car – the AMR24 – at Silverstone on Monday. Pre-season testing starts on 21 February, with the first race of the season in Bahrain on 2 March.