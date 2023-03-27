Nico Rosberg hints at Lewis Hamilton weakness in team-mate battle with George Russell

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nico Rosberg believes Lewis Hamilton can get mentally low when faced with a competitive team-mate after finishing behind George Russell at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last week.

Russell finished fourth in Jeddah, with Hamilton coming home fifth as Mercedes look likely to fall short of a title challenge once again this year with Red Bull way out in front so far.

Russell also scored 35 more points last season – in his first year driving for Mercedes – than Hamilton, finishing fourth in the Driver Standings compared to Hamilton’s sixth.

George Russell scored 35 more points than Lewis Hamilton last season (Getty Images)

And Rosberg, who beat Hamilton to the World Championship in 2016 before retiring from the sport, insists 25-year-old Russell is a “future world champion” and elaborated on how Hamilton fares when faced with a battle in the same garage.

"George is the ultimate test, he is a future world champion,” Rosberg told Sky F1. “It is difficult for Lewis to stay in front.

"George had an awesome season last year and that is continuing. Let’s not forget, Lewis is the best of all time, so if someone can beat George it is him.

"It is a little bit of a weakness that Lewis has that he will mentally go into this down a little bit and lose a little bit of the flow.

“But he comes back with a bang every single time so, dear George, don’t get too confident there."

Both drivers will next be in action this weekend at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Russell finished on the podium last year at Albert Park while Hamilton is a two-time winner in Australia.

