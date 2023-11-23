For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are among 10 drivers who will be absent from first practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday.

Last year, Formula 1 implemented a mandatory programme in which each car has to be driven by a rookie – defined as a driver who has started two or fewer F1 races – in at least one practice session per season.

A lot of teams and drivers have left it to the 22nd and final race of the season to sit out, with Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris and Sergio Perez also missing out on FP1 at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Formula E champion, 28-year-old British driver Jake Dennis, will fill in at Red Bull alongside F2 driver Isack Hadjar.

Two British 18-year-olds will also be in the cockpit: Oliver Bearman will once again drive for Haas after making his F1 practice debut in Mexico last month, while Formula 3 runner-up Zak O’Sullivan will drive Alex Albon’s Williams car.

Danish driver Frederik Vesti, currently second in the F2 standings ahead of this weekend’s finale in Abu Dhabi, takes Lewis Hamilton’s place. He also drove in George Russell’s car in Abu Dhabi.

American driver Pato O’Ward will drive in Lando Norris’ McLaren, while 2022 F2 champion Felipe Drugovich will fill in for Fernando Alonso on Friday.

Formula E champion Jake Dennis will drive for Red Bull in FP1 in Abu Dhabi (Sam Bagnall / LAT Images)

Jack Doohan and Theo Pourchaire, Alpine and Alfa Romeo junior drivers respectively, will also have a chance to impress in first practice.

AlphaTauri are the only team not running a rookie driver on Friday, with Liam Lawson and Hadjar having driven in practice/race sessions already in 2023.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri is a rookie anyway, so is not required to forgo a practice session this season.

The purpose of the young driver programme is to give inexperienced drivers time out on track in an F1 car, as well as giving them the opportunity to build up the requisite super-licence points in order to compete in F1 in the future.