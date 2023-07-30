For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that the “bouncing” which overshadowed Mercedes’ 2022 Formula 1 season returned during Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion started the race at Spa-Francorchamps third on the grid but could not defend from eventual race winner Max Verstappen, nor pass Sergio Perez or Charles Leclerc up ahead.

Hamilton pitted late on in an attempt to clinch the fastest lap and was successful, claiming an extra world championship point.

Lewis Hamilton said the “bouncing” issue returned to the Mercedes car during the Belgian Grand Prix (Getty Images)

It means the 38-year-old is now just one point behind third-placed Fernando Alonso in the standings but Hamilton had a point of concern to note after the race.

“We had big bouncing this weekend, back to the bouncing like last year,” he told Sky F1.

Mercedes’ 2022 season, off the back of eight-straight constructors’ titles, was overshadowed by bouncing and “porpoising” of their car on straights, making the ride uncomfortable and unsafe for Hamilton and team-mate George Russell.

While the problem seemed to have been solved by the end of last season, Hamilton stated that the Mercedes engineers “don’t know” why the bouncing has returned 12 races into this season.

Hamilton added that the return of the bouncing is a ‘concern’ (Getty Images)

“To me it is a concern,” he added “We’ll work through the data this week and try and work out what to do for the next race.

“I know what I want, I’m praying for it and just waiting for the day we get it.

“It was kind of a non-eventful race, not much going on. I wasn’t able to keep up with the cars ahead of me.”

Hamilton goes into the F1 summer break in fourth place in the championship, a point behind old rival Alonso but 166 points behind runaway leader Verstappen.