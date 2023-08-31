Lewis Hamilton signs new Mercedes contract

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lewis Hamilton has signed a new contract with Mercedes, extending his stay with the Silver Arrows until the end of 2025.

The 38-year-old joined Mercedes from boyhood team McLaren in 2013 and has won six of his seven world titles under the guidance of boss Toto Wolff.

George Russell, who joined as Hamilton’s team-mate in 2022, has also extended his deal to the end of 2025.

Hamilton has been linked with Ferrari this season but the Brit has finally put all the speculation to bed by putting pen-to-paper on a fresh deal, reported to be in the region of £50m-a-year - a rise of approximately £10m.

“We have never been hungrier to win,” Hamilton said, after the contract was confirmed on Thursday ahead of the Italian Grand Prix. “We have learnt from every success but also every setback.

“We dream every day of being the best and we have dedicated the past decade together to achieving that goal.

“Being at the top does not happen overnight or over a short period of time, it takes commitment, hard work and dedication and it’s been an honour to earn our way into the history books with this incredible team.

“We continue to chase our dreams, we continue to fight no matter the challenge and we will win again. I’m grateful to the team who have supported me both on and off the track.

“Our story isn’t finished, we are determined to achieve more together and we won’t stop until we do.”

Hamilton has not won a race since his contentious championship defeat to Max Verstappen at the 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi - and is currently fourth in this season’s Drivers’ Standings.

Hamilton won his first world title with McLaren in 2008, before claiming success again in 2014 and 2015.

He missed out in a tight title battle with team-mate Nico Rosberg in 2016, before sealing four straight titles from 2017-2020.

Hamilton has claimed 82 of his 103 race victories at Mercedes, while 2022 was the first season in his career when he failed to register a victory. He has not won a race since Saudi Arabia in December 2021.

More to follow...