Lewis Hamilton penalty in Qatar ‘revisited’ in light of ‘role model status’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lewis Hamilton’s penalty for crossing the track at the Qatar Grand Prix is being “revisited” by the FIA in light of his “role model status.”

The 38-year-old crashed out of the race on lap one after colliding with Mercedes team-mate George Russell, with his car stuck in the gravel.

Hamilton then crossed the live racetrack, moments before Russell himself drove past after leaving the pit lane.

The Brit was fined £34,700 (€50,000), with half of it suspended, and given a formal reprimand.

However, F1’s governing body is “revisiting” the incident due to concerns it may act as a precedent for younger drivers.

An FIA spokesperson said: “The FIA is revisiting the incident in which Lewis Hamilton crossed a live track during the Qatar Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton was fined after crossing the track at the Qatar Grand Prix (Getty Images)

“In view of his role-model status, the FIA is concerned about the impression his actions may have created on younger drivers.”

The statement added that Hamilton had been “apologetic” in the initial hearing and “acknowledged that the crossing was a serious safety breach”.

The FIA are expected to speak to Hamilton at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

Hamilton apologised to Russell for the crash after the race, taking responsibility after a rare mistake at the start of the grand prix.