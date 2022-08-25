F1 LIVE: Daniel Ricciardo insists exit from McLaren is ‘bittersweet’ ahead of Belgian Grand Prix
Follow all the reaction to Daniel Ricciardo’s split with McLaren as we look ahead to the return of F1 at this weekend’s Belgian GP
Daniel Ricciardo has said his premature McLaren exit will be a ‘bittersweet one’, after it was announced that he will leave the team at the end of the season.
Ricciardo joined McLaren ahead of the 2021 Formula 1 campaign, on a deal that was set to run until the end of 2023. However, disappointing performances since his arrival had put his position at the team in doubt, and McLaren revealed on Wednesday that the Australian’s contract has now been cut short.
Ricciardo, who will drive for McLaren until the end of the current F1 season, issued his own statement on Wednesday saying: “Hey, everyone, I wanted to share some news. It’s not great, it’s bittersweet for sure, but I think it’s best you hear it from me: 2022 will be my last year with McLaren. Obviously we’ve put in a lot of effort on both sides, but it just hasn’t worked the way we wanted, so the team’s decided to make a change for next year. We had a lot of discussions, but in the end we mutually agreed that it was the right thing for both of us.”
Ricciardo will be speaking at the FIA drivers’ press conference today ahead of the return of Formula 1 this weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, with Max Verstappen holding an 80-point lead at the top of the Drivers’ Championship with nine races to go.
F1 news: Daniel Ricciardo reacts to ‘bittersweet’ McLaren exit and vows to ‘give it my all’ until end of year
Daniel Ricciardo has said his premature McLaren exit will be a ‘bittersweet one’, after it was announced that he will leave the team at the end of the season.
Ricciardo joined McLaren ahead of the 2021 Formula 1 campaign, on a deal that was set to run until the end of 2023. However, disappointing performances since his arrival had put his position at the team in doubt, and McLaren revealed on Wednesday that the Australian’s contract has now been cut short. Ricciardo, who will drive for McLaren until the end of the current F1 season, issued his own statement on Wednesday.
“Hey, everyone, I wanted to share some news,” the 33-year-old said in a Twitter video. “It’s not great, it’s bittersweet for sure, but I think it’s best you hear it from me: 2022 will be my last year with McLaren.
“Obviously we’ve put in a lot of effort on both sides, but it just hasn’t worked the way we wanted, so the team’s decided to make a change for next year. We had a lot of discussions, but in the end we mutually agreed that it was the right thing for both of us. I will continue to do the rest of this year, absolutely, and I’ll continue to give it my all. So, that’s that.
“[As] for the future, what lies ahead... I’m not sure yet, but we’ll see. I look back on this time with McLaren with a smile. I learned a lot about myself, I think things that will help me for the next step in my career, but I think just in general in life, [too].”
Daniel Ricciardo reacts to ‘bittersweet’ McLaren exit
The Australian will leave the team at the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season, a year earlier than planned
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies