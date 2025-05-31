The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 live streams: Link to watch Spanish Grand Prix qualifying online
Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast coverage of Formula 1 in the United Kingdom
F1 next rolls on to Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix and the last edition of the event to take place in Catalunya.
The Spanish GP will relocate to Madrid next year, though Barcelona is expected to finish its current contract with a final race in 2026.
Lando Norris won last time out in Monaco, reducing the gap in the world championship to leader and teammate Oscar Piastri to just three points. Charles Leclerc finished in second for Ferrari’s second podium of the season.
Max Verstappen, who finished fourth in Monaco, won last year’s race in Spain while Lewis Hamilton will be eyeing further improvement, particularly in light of a new FIA clampdown on flexi-wings this weekend.
Follow the Spanish Grand Prix with The Independent
When is the Spanish Grand Prix?
All times BST
Saturday 31 May
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 1 June
- Race: 2pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Spanish Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 12:30pm (BST).
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Barcelona on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Spanish Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.
F1 driver standings
3. Max Verstappen – 136 points
4. George Russell – 99 points
5. Charles Leclerc – 79 points
7. Kimi Antonelli – 48 points
8. Alex Albon – 42 points
9. Esteban Ocon – 20 points
10. Isack Hadjar – 15 points
11. Lance Stroll – 14 points
12. Carlos Sainz – 13 points
13. Yuki Tsunoda – 10 points
14. Liam Lawson – 8 points
15. Pierre Gasly – 7 points
16. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
18. Fernando Alonso – 0 points
19. Jack Doohan – 0 points
20. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points
F1 constructor standings
1. McLaren - 317 points
2. Mercedes - 147 points
3. Red Bull - 143 points
4. Ferrari - 142 points
5. Williams - 54 points
6. Haas - 26 points
7. Racing Bulls - 22 points
8. Aston Martin - 14 points
9. Alpine - 7 points
10. Sauber - 6 points
2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:
ROUND 9 - SPAIN
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 30 May-1 June
ROUND 10 - CANADA
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 13-15 June
ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 27-29 June
ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 4-6 July
ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 25-27 July
ROUND 14 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August
ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August
ROUND 16 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 5-7 September
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December
