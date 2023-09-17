The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 live streams: Free link to watch Singapore Grand Prix race online
Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast coverage of Formula 1 in the United Kingdom
Max Verstappen is chasing another victory - what would be his 11th in a row - as Formula 1 returns to Asia for the popular Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
Verstappen broke the record for the most consecutive race wins last time out at Monza, overtaking Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz to win his 10th race in a row. The Dutchman is cruising to a third-straight F1 world championship and currently has a 145-point lead in the standings to team-mate Sergio Perez, though cannot clinch the title in Singapore.
It was an improved performance from Ferrari in Italy, with Sainz securing his first podium of the year and Charles Leclerc finishing fourth, while the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell followed up their new contracts with sixth and fifth place respectively. Williams’ Alex Albon was a standout once again, finishing seventh.
Perez won last year’s wet race under the lights in Singapore - a venue where Verstappen is yet to triumph in his career. Lewis Hamilton is a four-time winner in Marina Bay.
Here is everything you need to know.
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST)
Sunday 17 September
- Race: 1pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule from Singapore will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK and Ireland. Sky’s coverage of the race on Sunday starts at 11:30am (BST).
The weekend’s action will be broadcast on ESPN in the United States.
Free-to-air highlights in the UK will be aired on Channel 4; for the grand prix on Sunday evening at 5:30pm.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Singapore on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Driver Standings
1) Max Verstappen - 364 points
2) Sergio Perez - 219 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 170 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 164 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 117 points
6) Charles Leclerc - 111 points
7) George Russell - 109 points
8) Lando Norris - 79 points
9) Lance Stroll - 47 points
10) Pierre Gasly - 37 points
11) Esteban Ocon - 36 points
12) Oscar Piastri - 34 points
13) Alex Albon - 21 points
14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points
15) Valtteri Bottas - 6 points
16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points
17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points
18) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points
19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
20) Liam Lawson - 0 points
21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
22) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1) Red Bull - 583 points
2) Mercedes - 273 points
3) Ferrari - 228 points
4) Aston Martin - 217 points
5) McLaren - 115 points
6) Alpine - 73 points
7) Williams - 21 points
8) Haas - 11 points
9) Alfa Romeo - 10 points
10) AlphaTauri - 3 points
What is the 2023 F1 calendar?
ROUND 16 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 15-17 September
ROUND 17 - JAPAN
Suzuka International Racing Course - 22-24 September
ROUND 18 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November
ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November
