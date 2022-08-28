✕ Close Daniel Ricciardo reacts to 'bittersweet' McLaren exit

Carlos Sainz will start today’s Belgian Grand Prix on pole, with first in qualifying Max Verstappen taking an engine penalty and starting from the back of the grid.

Sergio Perez will start alongside the Ferrari on the front row having come home third, while Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton will occupy the second row in third and fourth respectively, with George Russell and the impressive Alex Albon behind. Hamilton in particular could not believe the 1.8 second gap in qualifying to Verstappen in first.

Verstappen will start from 15th as one of six drivers taking penalties, with Charles Leclerc 16th, Esteban Ocon 17th and Lando Norris 18th. Daniel Ricciardo will start the race in 7th despite not pushing his McLare into Q3 on Saturday - with Pierre Gasly 8th, Zhou Guanyu 9th and Lance Stroll 10th.

Round 14 of the 2022 Formula 1 season takes place at 2pm (BST) today with a dramatic race expected around Spa-Francorchamps - we will have full coverage here at The Independent.