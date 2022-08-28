F1 LIVE: Carlos Sainz on pole at Belgian Grand Prix while Lewis Hamilton starts race in fourth
Follow all the build-up to the race as Formula 1 returns at the Belgian Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz on pole at Spa-Francorchamps
Carlos Sainz will start today’s Belgian Grand Prix on pole, with first in qualifying Max Verstappen taking an engine penalty and starting from the back of the grid.
Sergio Perez will start alongside the Ferrari on the front row having come home third, while Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton will occupy the second row in third and fourth respectively, with George Russell and the impressive Alex Albon behind. Hamilton in particular could not believe the 1.8 second gap in qualifying to Verstappen in first.
Verstappen will start from 15th as one of six drivers taking penalties, with Charles Leclerc 16th, Esteban Ocon 17th and Lando Norris 18th. Daniel Ricciardo will start the race in 7th despite not pushing his McLare into Q3 on Saturday - with Pierre Gasly 8th, Zhou Guanyu 9th and Lance Stroll 10th.
Round 14 of the 2022 Formula 1 season takes place at 2pm (BST) today with a dramatic race expected around Spa-Francorchamps - we will have full coverage here at The Independent.
Follow all the action as it happens with The Independent:
Daniel Ricciardo does not rule out taking one-year sabbatical away from F1 after McLaren split
Daniel Ricciardo admits he could step away from Formula in 2023 “if it made sense” as the Australian looks for a race seat next year.
The 33-year-old’s departure from McLaren at the end of this season was announced on Wednesday, with the team paying out £8.5m to terminate Ricciardo’s contract a year early.
The popular Australian, who started his F1 career with HRT back in 2011, will depart after the final nine races of this season having achieved a memorable win at Monza last year - but no podiums for McLaren other than that.
By the end of this year, Ricciardo will have raced for 11-and-a-half consecutive seasons in Formula 1 and speaking in the drivers’ press conference before F1’s post-summer break return in Belgium this weekend, Ricciardo did not rule out taking a one-year sabbatical to assess his long-term options but did eliminate the idea of competing in any other motorsport series, such as IndyCar.
Ricciardo does not rule out taking one-year sabbatical away from Formula 1
Ricciardo and McLaren will part ways at the end of the 2022 season with the Australian’s contract terminated a year early
Pierre Gasly ‘open’ about the future after signing extension at AlphaTauri for 2023
Pierre Gasly hasn’t yet spoken to any team, including Red Bull, about his future in the Formula 1 after signing an extension to his deal at AlphaTauri until the end of the 2023 season.
The Frenchman has impressed at Red Bull’s sister team since mid-2019 and has been linked with seats at other teams, such as Alpine.
However, the 26-year-old emphasised now was not the right moment to assess his long-term future but did admit he was excited to have the next step in his control.
“I think you’ve got to be open,” he said, in an interview with Motorsport.com.
“There’s got to be a conversation, obviously with Red Bull, and they’ll be the first ones to know what’s the situation. But of course, it’s also the first time in my career that I actually get the options of deciding what’s going to happen.”
Pierre Gasly ‘open’ about the future after signing extension at AlphaTauri for 2023
The Frenchman has extended his contract at Red Bull’s sister team for next season
Audi to join Formula 1 from 2026 as power unit supplier
Audi will join Formula 1 from 2026 as a power unit supplier, following an announcement on Friday morning.
New F1 power unit regulations for 2026 - featuring increased electrical power and 100% sustainable fuels - have been designed to make entry into the sport more attractive for newcomers and the German manufacturer are the first confirmed new entry for four years’ time.
Audi say they will announce a decision on which team they will be “lining up with in 2026 by the end of this year”, with the company expected to take a controlling interest in Swiss-backed Sauber (currently racing as Alfa Romeo) and enter as a full manufacturer.
Just hours after Audi’s announcement, Alfa Romeo announced it will end its Formula 1 ties with Sauber from the end of next year.
Audi to join Formula 1 from 2026
The new 2026 power units will feature increased electrical power and 100% sustainable fuels
Qualifying report in full at Belgian Grand Prix
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will start Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix from the front of the grid despite Max Verstappen obliterating the field in qualifying.
World champion Verstappen took pole position by almost seven tenths, but he will be relegated to 15th after serving a penalty for an engine change.
Leclerc, who trails Verstappen by 80 points and is also penalised after taking on a new power unit on Formula One’s return to action following the summer break, is demoted from fourth to 16th.
Lewis Hamilton finished an eye-watering 1.8 seconds down on Verstappen, with team-mate Russell three tenths back. Hamilton might have thought the plethora of grid penalties would provide him with his best shot of ending a losing streak which stretches back to the penultimate round of last season in Saudi Arabia.
But the seven-time world champion has not been in the same post code as the front-runners this weekend, with Red Bull and Ferrari holding a significant edge over the Silver Arrows. And to make matters worse for both Hamilton and Russell, the Alpine duo of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso also qualified ahead of them. Ocon will also be thrown to the back of the pack for engine penalties.
Carlos Sainz to start Belgian Grand Prix on pole with Lewis Hamilton fourth
Max Verstappen topped the timesheets but will start from 15th on the grid due to an engine change penalty
Lewis Hamilton is ‘dragging a parachute behind him’ at Belgian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton told Toto Wolff he feels like he is dragging a parachute behind him as the Mercedes boss labelled his team’s abject qualifying for Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix as “unacceptable”.
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will line up from the front of the grid after he was able to take advantage of Max Verstappen’s grid sanction for exceeding his number of allocated engine parts.
The world champion lines up 15th, but such is his jaw-dropping speed in Spa-Francorchamps – he finished almost seven tenths faster than anyone else – a ninth victory of his championship defence should not be ruled out.
Verstappen is one of seven drivers to be hit by grid penalties here, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc – a distant second in the championship race – also thrown down the order for taking on his fourth power unit of the year.
Prior to qualifying, Hamilton could be forgiven for thinking that the plethora of grid punishments would provide him with his best shot of ending a losing streak which stretches back to the penultimate round of last season in Saudi Arabia – a run of 14 races and 266 days.
But Hamilton finished a staggering 1.8 seconds behind Verstappen on Saturday, with team-mate George Russell three tenths back. They will start fourth and fifth respectively.
Lewis Hamilton is ‘dragging a parachute behind him’ at Belgian Grand Prix
The Mercedes driver will start fourth on in the race after an “unacceptable” qualifying, where Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz secured pole
F1 grid today: Starting positions for Belgian Grand Prix
Carlos Sainz will start Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix on pole, with first in qualifying Max Verstappen taking an engine penalty and starting from the back of the grid.
Sergio Perez will start alongside the Ferrari on the front row having come home third, while Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton will occupy the second row in third and fourth respectively on Sunday, with George Russell and the impressive Alex Albon behind. Hamilton in particular could not believe the 1.8 second gap in qualifying to Verstappen in first.
What is the starting grid?
1. Carlos Sainz
2. Sergio Perez
3. Fernando Alonso
4. Lewis Hamilton
5. George Russell
6. Alex Albon
7. Daniel Ricciardo
8. Pierre Gasly
9. Guanyu Zhou
10. Lance Stroll
11. Sebastian Vettel
12. Nicholas Latifi
13. Kevin Magnussen
14. Yuki Tsounda
15. Max Verstappen
16. Charles Leclerc
17. Esteban Ocon
18. Lando Norris
19. Mick Schumacher
20. Valtteri Bottas
F1 live stream: How to watch Belgian Grand Prix
Carlos Sainz will start Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix on pole, with first in qualifying Max Verstappen taking an engine penalty and starting from the back of the grid.
Sergio Perez will start alongside the Ferrari on the front row having come home third, while Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton will occupy the second row in third and fourth respectively on Sunday, with George Russell and the impressive Alex Albon behind. Hamilton in particular could not believe the 1.8 second gap in qualifying to Verstappen in first.
Verstappen will start from 15th as one of six drivers taking penalties, with Charles Leclerc 16th, Esteban Ocon 17th and Lando Norris 18th. Daniel Ricciardo will start the race in 7th despite not pushing his McLare into Q3 on Saturday - with Pierre Gasly 8th, Zhou Guanyu 9th and Lance Stroll 10th.
Round 14 of the 2022 Formula 1 season takes place at 2pm (BST) on Sunday with a dramatic race expected around Spa-Francorchamps - we will have full coverage here at The Independent.
Here is everything you need to know:
F1 live stream: How to watch Belgian Grand Prix
Everything you need to know as F1 returns at Spa-Francorchamps for the Belgian Grand Prix
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies