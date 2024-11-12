Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

London’s O2 Arena will host a unique F1 season launch event on 18 February 2025 as fans will get to see Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari red for the first time.

For the first time in Formula 1 history, all 10 teams - Alpine, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Haas, Kick Sauber, McLaren, Mercedes, Racing Bulls, Red Bull, and Williams – their drivers and team principals will come together with fans for a special night to launch the new season.

The event is to mark the start of the sport’s 75th anniversary year and will take place less than a month until the first race of the season in Australia on 15 March.

Ticket prices are based on location within The O2, from £58 to £113. These prices include booking fees (an additional transaction fee of £2.50 per order will apply) and will go on sale at 10am on Friday 15 November.

Tickets will go on sale via the following link.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “For the first time we will bring together our fans, all 20 superstars of our sport and some very special guests to officially kick off our new season and mark our 75th year of racing.

“With 2025 set to be a classic season following all the drama so far in 2024, this is a fantastic opportunity for fans of all ages to experience up-close the incredible entertainment spectacle that is Formula 1.”

More to follow...