FIA branded ‘shocking’ after another near-miss with F1 marshals on track in Las Vegas

Marshals were running off track early in the race, just as Max Verstappen stormed down the start-finish straight

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 23 November 2025 04:29 GMT
Marshals run off track at the start of the Las Vegas GP with Max Verstappen storming round
Marshals run off track at the start of the Las Vegas GP with Max Verstappen storming round (F1TV)

The FIA had another close shave with marshals on track at the start of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

After Liam Lawson narrowly missed two marshals at the Mexico City GP last month, F1’s governing body will have more questions to answer after the incident on lap two.

Following clashes on track at the start of the race at turn one, pieces of debris needed to be cleared.

However, despite marshals ahead waving double-waved yellow flags, numerous marshals were still running off the track when race leader Max Verstappen entered the start-finish straight.

Sky F1 pit lane reporter Ted Kravitz labelled the incident “shocking”, blaming the communication from race control.

More to follow…

