For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Max Verstappen has hit out against “insane false accusations” about girlfriend Kelly Piquet after she made an emotional appeal to stop “fabricated and fake” content online.

Three-time Formula One world champion Verstappen, 26, has been in a relationship with Piquet since 2021 and they live together in Monaco.

The Brazilian model, 35, who is the daughter of three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet, posted a powerful statement on Instagram on Wednesday, fiercely insisting: “Accusations made in the past months especially have taken on another level of defamation.”

Max Verstappen has been with girlfriend Kelly Piquet since 2021 ( Getty Images )

In a 10-part post to her 1.5 million followers, she said: “In the past three years been navigating a strange and upsetting wave of accusations, rumours, fabricated situations, fake testimonials and photoshopped screenshots.

“‘The online world can be a wonderful place for various reasons, but a very scary one when wrong information and lies are thrown around.

“I am unsure of the appropriate approach to address hate stemming from falsehoods. I have considered composing a response and letting it stand.

“Accusations made in the past months especially have taken on another level of defamation. Those who know me know that I would never put myself in such positions, say certain things or act in such a way.

“I am far from perfect, but I do take pride in my values, morals and manner. Let that be clear. As a human being, the comments and hate affect me and the people around me deeply. I hope this serves as a reminder for people to verify online content before making threats.”

“I hope those of you who have contributed to this take a moment to reflect on the real-life consequences of spreading lies and engaging in hate. “Remember, as James Clear says, ‘Every action we take is a vote for who we want to be’. Let’s choose to be better humans to ourselves and others.”

Verstappen responded to his girlfriend’s post by saying: “This has to stop. These false accusations by certain individuals on Instagram and TikTok are insane and ridiculous at the same time.

“Hate has no place in this world. We know what’s true within our family and we are very happy together. I love you.”

Piquet, who has a four-year-old daughter with former Red Bull F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, is regularly seen at races around the world in support of Verstappen and has been present in the garage during all three of his world championship victories.