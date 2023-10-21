For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Max Verstappen was livid with his Red Bull pit wall on Friday - after the end of one of his final qualifying laps was impacted by team-mate Sergio Perez.

The 2023 world champion was entering the final turn at the Circuit of the Americas in his first flying run in Q3, but lost control of his Red Bull with Perez ahead of him.

The dirty air of Perez’s car seemingly had an impact, meaning he was only third-fastest at the time behind Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

“Well done, well f****** done there!” shouted Verstappen over his team radio, unhappy at his team for where they placed both cars on track.

He added: “What the f*** was that in the last corner!”

Verstappen, ultimately, qualified only sixth on the grid after exceeding track limits in his final run, demoting him down the order.

Leclerc took pole for Sunday’s grand prix, with Lando Norris in second and Lewis Hamilton in third.

Perez, who has had a torrid few months and is fighting for his place at Red Bull next year, qualified ninth.

Saturday will see sprint day in Austin, Texas, before the main event of the United States Grand Prix on Sunday.