Johnny Herbert insists there is “too much swearing” in Formula One as he revealed details of discussions with Max Verstappen in Singapore.

Three-time F1 world champion Verstappen was punished with effective community service – the details of which are yet to be disclosed – after describing his Red Bull car as “f*****” in the FIA press conference prior to the Singapore Grand Prix.

Verstappen then, in protest, gave shortened one-word answers in the FIA press conference over the race weekend, instead holding an informal media huddle in the paddock.

Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton came out in support of Verstappen, with most of the drivers united behind the Dutchman’s freedom of expression. However, Herbert, who was a race steward in Singapore, believes there is a “time and place” for expletive language.

“The incident was referred to us as stewards and we had a good open chat with Max for about 20 minutes, half-an-hour, in what was a difficult situation,” ex-F1 driver Herbert says.

“You could see in his face he was really worked up about it. But when he left, he appeared to be mollified about the process and why it’s there. He did not blame us as stewards.

“It all blew up afterwards because he went to the press conference and gave one-word answers then held his own impromptu press conference outside in the paddock.

“That showed Max’s rebellious streak. I love that side of him, it is what makes Max, Max, his honest and outspoken character. But there is a time and a place. Personally, I think there is too much swearing. I don’t want my five-year-old grandchild listening to that sort of language.”

Verstappen’s foul language followed FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s comments in which he stated drivers need to curb their use of swearing and compared them to rappers.

open image in gallery Max Verstappen was punished for swearing in Singapore ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Johnny Herbert was a steward at the Marina Bay race ( Getty Images )

Hamilton, the sport’s only black driver, insisted Ben Sulayem’s comments had racial connotations and Herbert admitted the drivers are all united on this issue.

“That [Ben Sulayem’s comments] did not go down very well with the drivers who were antagonised, especially Lewis who felt it was a racial slur,” Herbert said, speaking in partnership with Casino Hawks.

“The drivers were not happy about it. They all bandied together with Max. I have noticed that the drivers are a much closer-knit bunch than I have seen for many years. They have much stronger opinions on issues.

“Swearing is something Ben Sulayem is wanting to stamp out. You can’t so much in the heat of the moment during a race in the car when emotion comes out.”

F1 returns following a three-week break with the United States Grand Prix in Austin on 18-20 October.