Former McLaren and Ferrari F1 driver dies aged 84
The Italian driver took part in 30 grands prix before becoming a well-respected F1 pundit
Former McLaren and Ferrari F1 driver Andrea de Adamich has passed away at the age of 84.
The Italian racer, who competed in 30 grands prix races from 1968-1973, scored six points throughout his career in the sport.
After winning the Italian F3 Championship in 1965 and the European Touring Car Championship a year later, De Adamich made his F1 debut at the 1968 South African Grand Prix at Kyalami.
Racing alongside Chris Amon and Jacky Ickx for Ferrari, his first and only Ferrari F1 race ended in retirement after an accident on the 13th lap.
He then switched to McLaren for the 1970 season, before racing for March, Surtees and Brabham. He secured his six points with two fourth-place finishes at the 1972 Spanish Grand Prix and 1973 Belgian Grand Prix.
De Adamich also raced twice at the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race, finishing fourth in 1972 racing an Alfa Romeo alongside compatriot Nino Vaccarella.
However, his racing career was cut short when he was involved in a massive 10-car pile-up at the 1973 British Grand Prix. He sustained a broken ankle and was eventually extracted from the wreckage of his car after 52 minutes.
De Adamich went on to become a well-respected F1 pundit in his native Italy, presenting Grand Prix on Italia 1 from 1978 to 2012.
The proud Italian was appointed ‘Commendatore’ of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, one of Italy’s highest civilian honours, three years ago.
De Adamich is survived by his wife Sofia and their three children.
