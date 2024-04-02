McLaren part ways with ex-Ferrari engineer after just three months

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

McLaren have announced the sudden departure of engineer David Sanchez from their team after just three months of working together.

Frenchman Sanchez joined the Woking-based team from Ferrari in January, as McLaren CEO Zak Brown and team principal Andrea Stella freshened up their design team as they look to challenge Red Bull out in front.

However, with some surprise, McLaren announced on Tuesday that Sanchez has left the team following a “misalignment of his role” – an error both Stella and Sanchez alluded to.

Sanchez was appointed as technical director of “car concept and performance” – but Stella will assume this role until a permanent appointment is made. Rob Marshall is now chief designer, with Neil Houldey the technical director of “engineering.”

“Following thoughtful discussions between David Sanchez and the team leadership, the mutual decision has been taken for David to leave the team,” Stella said.

“Upon our joint reflection, it became apparent that the role, responsibilities, and ambitions associated with David’s position did not align with our original expectations when he agreed to join us in February 2023.

“Recognising this misalignment, both David and I agreed that it would be best to part ways now, so to enable him to pursue other opportunities that will better leverage the full scale and breadth of his remarkable skillset.”

David Sanchez (left) joined McLaren from Ferrari in January but has now left the team (Getty Images)

Sanchez added: “I am grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of this team.

“While the role we envisioned and had agreed to was not aligned with the reality of the position I found, I leave with respect for the leadership, admiration for the dedication of my colleagues, and appreciation for the openness and honesty in which we discussed and arrived at this decision.

“I wish this team continued success as it continues its journey to the front of the grid where it belongs. I look forward to my next challenge within F1.”

McLaren landed their first podium of the season at the last race in Australia after Lando Norris finished third. However, they have not won a race since September 2021.