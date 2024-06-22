Fire breaks out in McLaren F1 hospitality unit at Spanish Grand Prix

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A fire broke out this morning at McLaren’s F1 hospitality unit at the Spanish Grand Prix – with all personnel escaping unharmed.

Fire engines sped through the paddock at 12:00 local time at the paddock in Barcelona after a fire was reported above the kitchen in McLaren’s hospitality unit.

Drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and a host of staff and guests, were quickly evacuated as smoke emerged from the building.

The fire was rapidly put out, with Pirelli’s head of F1 Mario Isola, a part-time paramedic, rushing to the scene with fire extinguishers.

A fire broke out at the McLaren hospitality unit on Saturday morning ( Twitter/X - @PhilDuncanF1 )

A short McLaren statement following the incident read: “This morning we evacuated our Team Hub paddock hospitality unit following a fire alert, the team has been safely evacuated while the local fire brigade handle the issue.”

It is understood that it hasn’t impacted McLaren’s preparations for the third and final practice session, with all car equipment kept in the garage or motorhome.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown was seen outside the two-levelled suite as final practice started as scheduled.

Norris was quickest in the first practice session on Friday and will be confident of challenging Max Verstappen for pole position in qualifying on Saturday.