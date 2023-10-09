McLaren set astonishing new F1 record after Lando Norris pit stop

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

McLaren recorded the quickest pit stop in Formula 1 history on Sunday at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Lando Norris’ second stop at the Lusail Circuit, on lap 28, clocked in at 1.8 seconds – 0.02 seconds quicker than the previous record.

That previous landmark of 1.82 seconds was set by Red Bull with a Max Verstappen stop at the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix.

But what makes this new record more astounding is that the tyres are heavier – 18-inch compared to 13-inch – on the current generation of cars.

It means McLaren are firm favourites to secure the DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award this season.

Red Bull had also set the previous-best time this season, with a 1.98 second stop for Sergio Perez in Budapest in July.

Lando Norris’ pit crew set a new F1 record during Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix (Getty Images)

Norris finished the race in third place as McLaren secured a second consecutive double podium with Oscar Piastri coming home in second place, behind race winner and 2023 world champion Max Verstappen.

It was another excellent day for the papaya, 24 hours after Piastri claimed his first taste of victory in F1 after winning the sprint race.

With five races left, McLaren are now just 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Martin in the constructors’ standings after a mid-season resurgence.

Norris is seventh in the world championship, four points clear of Mercedes’ George Russell, with Piastri ninth in the standings.