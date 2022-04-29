Car problems mean F1 title already ‘out of reach’ for Mercedes

This year’s F1 world championships already looks out of reach for Mercedes, says two-time winner Mika Hakkinen.

The Silver Arrows have been off the pace set by Ferrari and Red Bull in the opening four races of the 2022 season as the continue to struggle under the FIA’s new regulations.

Following the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last weekend, George Russell sits fourth in the drivers’ standings, 37 points adrift of leader Charles Leclerc.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is even further off the pace having picked up just 28 points so far this season.

Meanwhile in the constructors’ championship, Mercedes are down in third and already have a 47-point deficit to make up on Ferrari.

And Hakkinen, who claimed back-to-back drivers’ titles with McLaren in 1998 and 1999, feels Mercedes are out of the running for both world championships just four races into the 2022 campaign.

Speaking in his Unibet column, he said: “Mercedes clearly has quite complex problems with their car. It seems amazing to say it, but the World Championships are already looking out of reach.

“For the first time in 10 years neither Mercedes made it through to Q3 qualifying [at Imola], which is hard to believe.

“Clearly the car design is not working in several areas. To see Lewis Hamilton being lapped by Max Verstappen after 41 laps shows what a difficult time he and the team are having.

“They understand the key problems, but time is running out to find solutions. This is the problem in F1 – the World Championship does not wait for you, the races keep coming and there is so little time to sort major problems out.”