Toto Wolff optimistic as Mercedes target improvement at Austrian Grand Prix

Toto Wolff believes Mercedes’ car should perform better this weekend in Austria than two weeks ago in Canada.

The Silver Arrows switched their car philosophy a month ago, bringing in a host of upgrades for the Monaco Grand Prix.

The true impact of the revamped car has been seen in the last two races – in Barcelona and Montreal – with improved performance, recording back-to-back podiums including a double podium in Spain.

Yet both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell remain short of pace to challenge Red Bull’s Max Verstappen out in front. The Dutchman has a 69-point lead to team-mate Sergio Perez in the Driver Standings, while Red Bull are 154 points clear of Mercedes in the Constructors’ Championship.

"There were plenty of positives to take from the last race in Canada," Mercedes boss Wolff said, ahead of this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

"Although we didn’t get both cars to the chequered flag, a podium was a solid result and we saw encouraging signs from our updated package.

"It’s a short lap in Spielberg and looks straightforward on paper; several long straights broken up by a range of slow, medium-speed and fast corners. But it’s a challenging one to put together and get right.

Toto Wolff is optimistic about Mercedes’ chances at the Austrian Grand Prix (Getty Images)

"We will aim to build on the momentum we have generated over the past two races and continue our positive trajectory with the car.

"It’s a venue where the W14 should perform better than in Canada, but we won’t take anything for granted. As always, we will be working hard to maximise our performance and deliver strong results."

This weekend’s action at the Red Bull Ring sees the second sprint race of the season, with qualifying for the grand prix taking place on Friday before ‘sprint day’ on Saturday.