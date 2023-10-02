Mick Schumacher holds talks with Alpine over 2024 drive

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alpine have revealed talks between the team and Mick Schumacher over a potential drive in the World Endurance Championship next year.

Schumacher was dropped from his F1 race seat at Haas last year following two underwhelming seasons with Guenther Steiner’s team.

The 24-year-old, son of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael, has however been present in the paddock this season as a reserve driver for Mercedes.

But with a spot on the grid in 2024 looking increasingly unlikely Schumacher is now exploring other racing options, one of which is endurance racing and the prospect of driving at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, as Alpine return to the Hypercar category next year.

“It’s true that we are talking with Mick about the possibility to race in our endurance programme with the A424,” said interim Alpine F1 team boss Bruno Famin.

“It would be a good opportunity for both parties. But for the time being we are just talking and hopefully we will organise a test soon.”

It is thought that any endurance opportunities would be in tandem with his role as a Mercedes reserve again next year, with Silver Arrows boss Toto Wolff open to Schumacher racing in other series’ after a year out of action.

Logan Sargeant’s seat at Williams is now the only unconfirmed spot on the F1 grid next year, with the American’s future up in the air after a season where he is yet to score a point, while team-mate Alex Albon has scored 21 points.

Mick Schumacher (right) has been a reserve driver at Mercedes this year (Getty Images)

Schumacher has been linked with the seat, with Wolff’s former Mercedes strategist James Vowles now in charge of the Grove-based outfit.

Other options for Williams include 2022 F2 champion and current Aston Martin reserve Felipe Drugovich and Liam Lawson, who has impressed deputising for Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri.

Sargeant will next have a chance to score points at this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen can secure his third straight world title in the sprint race on Saturday.