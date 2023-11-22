Mick Schumacher returns to racing with Alpine in 2024

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mick Schumacher has been confirmed as a driver for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship next year.

The 24-year-old has been present in the Formula 1 paddock this season as a reserve driver for Mercedes, driving in the simulator and providing cover for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

The German driver, son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, was dropped from his F1 race seat at Haas at the end of the 2022 season after two years but after experiencing a year without racing in 2023, Schumacher will race for Alpine in their Hypercar squad next season.

“A new chapter is beginning for me with Alpine in the FIA WEC hypercar category,” Schumacher said. “The car is impressive, and I can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve grown up with single-seaters, so driving a car with a closed cockpit and covered wheels is a great opportunity to hone my driving skills.”

Schumacher recently completed a test for Alpine in their A424 hypercar as he takes his first racing steps outside single-seater cars.

It is thought that any endurance racing would be in tandem with his role as a Mercedes reserve again next year, though Silver Arrows boss Toto Wolff is yet to formally confirm that Schumacher will be staying with the team.

Schumacher added: “I sorely missed racing this year; it’s what I’ve loved to do since I was a kid, and it was sometimes difficult to watch the other drivers take to the track.

“Endurance racing is a new challenge for me, and I’m sure we will share great moments together next year with Alpine.”

Schumacher has been linked with the only F1 seat unconfirmed for next year - Logan Sargeant’s spot at Williams.

However, it is likely that the American will be given another year at the wheel by Williams, particularly after his strongest qualifying performance of the season to date in Las Vegas at the weekend.

Bruno Famin, vice-president of Alpine Motorsports, added of Schumacher’s addition: “With [team principal] Philippe Sinault, we wanted drivers who are not only fast and reliable but also showing a real team spirit and good racing acumen to best represent the Alpine colours in the premier category of the World Endurance Championship.

“It might be [Schumacher’s] first foray into endurance, but his enthusiasm for the project and his will to join us are palpable. I’m sure he will be a real asset.”

Schumacher will be present in the F1 paddock this weekend at the last race of the season in Abu Dhabi.