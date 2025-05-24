The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 Monaco GP LIVE: Qualifying results, latest updates and race start time
Follow live F1 updates from Monaco as the drivers eye a strong grid spot in a key qualifying session
F1 heads to the streets of Monte-Carlo next up for round eight of the 2025 season, the Monaco Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen claimed an impressive victory last time out in Imola, overtaking pole-sitter Oscar Piastri at the start and securing his second victory of the season. McLaren’s Lando Norris beat teammate Piastri to second. Yet after seven rounds, Piastri still has a 13-point lead in the world championship.
EXCLUSIVE - George Russell: ‘F1 is riding a wave – but it won’t take much for it to come crashing down’
Lewis Hamilton salvaged a fourth-place finish for Ferrari after a disastrous qualifying in front of the Italian fans, while Charles Leclerc finished sixth. George Russell, who qualified third, endured a race to forget and came home second.
Last year, on the tight twists and turns of Monaco, Leclerc won his home race amid jubilant scenes in the principality. This year, a mandatory two-pit-stop rule should shake things up come raceday.
TOP-10 IN QUALIFYING
1. Lando Norris
2. Charles Leclerc
3. Oscar Piastri
4. Lewis Hamilton
5. Max Verstappen
6. Isack Hadjar
7. Fernando Alonso
8. Esteban Ocon
9. Liam Lawson
10. Alex Albon
Lando Norris claims pole position in Monaco!
Thrilling ending - it’s Lando Norris who does it at the death!
McLaren went again right at the end and Norris takes pole away from Leclerc with the final lap - by just a tenth!
Verstappen only P5!
3-10: Piastri, Hamilton, Verstappen, Hadjar, Alonso, Ocon, Lawson, Albon
Lando Norris stays on provisional pole!
Piastri goes quicker... but so does Norris!
By 0.015 seconds, Norris goes faster than his teammate!
Two minutes left - what do Verstappen, Leclerc and Hamilton have to say about that?!
McLaren head out a smidge early!
With five minutes left, McLaren aren’t hanging around. They want to get their second laps in!
Can anyone topple the papaya?
Lando Norris on provisional pole!
Advantage with Lando Norris! A stonking lap - a 1:10:464!
Oscar Piastri is 0.067 seconds down in second, with Leclerc and Verstappen a tenth further down in third and fourth!
5-10: Hamilton, Ocon, Alonso, Lawson, Albon, Hadjar
5:00 to go in Q3!
Q3 underway!
Here we go then - it’s time for the top-10 shootout for the all-important pole position in Monaco!
10 drivers involved: Leclerc, Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Albon, Alonso, Hadjar, Lawson, Ocon
Carlos Sainz on team radio:
“No grip on this tyre, f***!”
Meanwhile, Haas’ Ocon: “I can’t believe it, good job, good job, yes!”
Carlos Sainz and Yuki Tsunoda out!
Sainz only P11, Tsunoda P12!
Bottom-five (11-15) and out in Q2: Sainz, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg, Russell, Antonelli
Both RB drivers through in Hadjar and Lawson! The Haas of Ocon also through!
Top-3: Norris, Leclerc, Albon
Now time for the top-10 shootout!
Fernando Alonso:
“Yeah box, woo - I cannot do more mate!”
Alonso in seventh at the moment. With 2:00 to go in Q2, will it be enough?!
Current bottom-five (11-15): Hadjar, Hulkenberg, Ocon, Russell, Antonelli
Yuki Tsunoda in trouble!
The second Red Bull driver is in trouble, in P10. He’ll need to go quicker.
Current bottom-five (11-15): Hadjar, Hulkenberg, Ocon, Russell, Antonelli
At the top, Norris is quickest with Leclerc in second and Hamilton third.
5:00 to go in Q2.
