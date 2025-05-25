Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. 

F1 Monaco GP LIVE: Race latest updates, stream and times with Norris starting on pole

Follow live F1 build-up ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix as Norris starts on pole position

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 25 May 2025 13:51 BST
Comments
Monaco Grand Prix F1 Preview

Lando Norris banished his qualifying blues to claim pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix.

The British driver set a new record around the streets of Monte Carlo to beat local hero Charles Leclerc to pole by 0.109 seconds. Norris, who has bemoaned his qualifying slip-ups throughout the season, put it together at the death to clinch his first pole since the season-opener in Melbourne.

EXCLUSIVE - George Russell: ‘F1 is riding a wave – but it won’t take much for it to come crashing down’

Oscar Piastri, who leads McLaren team-mate Norris by 13 points at the top of the championship standings, will start Sunday’s race from third. Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton qualified in fourth but was hit with a post-session three-place grid drop for impeding Max Verstappen.

As a result, Verstappen, who clinched his second win of the season at Imola last weekend to close to within 22 points of Piastri, will start in fourth despite qualifying in fifth.

Live stream link

Follow live coverage of the Monaco GP with The Independent

Recommended
Pinned

What time is the race on Sunday?

The Monaco Grand Prix starts at 2pm (BST)!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson24 May 2025 17:09

Ollie Bearman, who starts dead-last in 20th:

“I told my engineer I’m a bit less depressed starting last than I would have been last year, there’ll be some opportunities - I look forward to a good result.”

Kieran Jackson25 May 2025 13:54

Isack Hadjar, starting P5:

“Starting fifth around here... fifth is the target!”

Kieran Jackson25 May 2025 13:52

Red Bull boss Christian Horner, speaking on the grid:

“A lottery... could be a curveball result.

“The Racing Bulls are running their own race, we’re focused on our race, Yuki is a big far out of touch - it’s more down to safety cars.”

Kieran Jackson25 May 2025 13:50

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur:

“So far so good. Always a bit of tension on the grid, the start will be crucial. Same for everyone!”

Kieran Jackson25 May 2025 13:48

Time for the Monaco national anthem!

Prince Albert of Monaco among the throng of VIPs standing for the national anthem on the grid!

Kieran Jackson25 May 2025 13:46

Ex-Ferrari driver Eddie Irvine:

“I’m in Europe now for the summer, back to Miami in 2-3 weeks - still building there.

“I like watching F1 more than driving it!”

Kieran Jackson25 May 2025 13:42

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr, speaking on the grid:

“It’s always a good race, this might be one of my yearly trips!”

Kieran Jackson25 May 2025 13:40

Red Bull boss Christian Horner:

On constructors’ title: “To take on McLaren in the constructors will be immensely difficult, our priority is the drivers. We’re still in striking difference, it was a timely win last week.

“You’ve got to stay in touch in the summer, when the pressure really comes in the last quarter of the championship, he strikes!”

Kieran Jackson25 May 2025 13:36

PREVIEW: F1 rolls the dice with new Monaco Grand Prix rule – can it save the famous race?

Last year’s procession around the principality – where the order of the top-10 did not alter once – was the final straw. In an era where the show is king for F1’s owners Liberty Media, something had to change at the sport’s most famous race.

Where better to roll the dice than Monaco? Ahead of the 2025 season, the team bosses met and concocted a plan to revitalise a grand prix where overtaking is nigh-on impossible, given the immovable parameters of the famous twisty street circuit. All drivers will have to run three sets of tyres in the 78-lap race on Sunday, making two pit-stops effectively mandatory – unless there is a red flag, like last year.

F1 rolls the dice with new Monaco GP rule – can it save the famous race?

Two pit-stops will be mandatory on Sunday as F1 looks to spice up a race which is typically a procession
Kieran Jackson25 May 2025 09:01

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in