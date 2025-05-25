The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 Monaco GP LIVE: Race latest updates, stream and times with Norris starting on pole
Follow live F1 build-up ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix as Norris starts on pole position
Lando Norris banished his qualifying blues to claim pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix.
The British driver set a new record around the streets of Monte Carlo to beat local hero Charles Leclerc to pole by 0.109 seconds. Norris, who has bemoaned his qualifying slip-ups throughout the season, put it together at the death to clinch his first pole since the season-opener in Melbourne.
Oscar Piastri, who leads McLaren team-mate Norris by 13 points at the top of the championship standings, will start Sunday’s race from third. Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton qualified in fourth but was hit with a post-session three-place grid drop for impeding Max Verstappen.
As a result, Verstappen, who clinched his second win of the season at Imola last weekend to close to within 22 points of Piastri, will start in fourth despite qualifying in fifth.
What time is the race on Sunday?
The Monaco Grand Prix starts at 2pm (BST)!
Ollie Bearman, who starts dead-last in 20th:
“I told my engineer I’m a bit less depressed starting last than I would have been last year, there’ll be some opportunities - I look forward to a good result.”
Isack Hadjar, starting P5:
“Starting fifth around here... fifth is the target!”
Red Bull boss Christian Horner, speaking on the grid:
“A lottery... could be a curveball result.
“The Racing Bulls are running their own race, we’re focused on our race, Yuki is a big far out of touch - it’s more down to safety cars.”
Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur:
“So far so good. Always a bit of tension on the grid, the start will be crucial. Same for everyone!”
Time for the Monaco national anthem!
Prince Albert of Monaco among the throng of VIPs standing for the national anthem on the grid!
Ex-Ferrari driver Eddie Irvine:
“I’m in Europe now for the summer, back to Miami in 2-3 weeks - still building there.
“I like watching F1 more than driving it!”
NFL star Odell Beckham Jr, speaking on the grid:
“It’s always a good race, this might be one of my yearly trips!”
Red Bull boss Christian Horner:
On constructors’ title: “To take on McLaren in the constructors will be immensely difficult, our priority is the drivers. We’re still in striking difference, it was a timely win last week.
“You’ve got to stay in touch in the summer, when the pressure really comes in the last quarter of the championship, he strikes!”
Last year’s procession around the principality – where the order of the top-10 did not alter once – was the final straw. In an era where the show is king for F1’s owners Liberty Media, something had to change at the sport’s most famous race.
Where better to roll the dice than Monaco? Ahead of the 2025 season, the team bosses met and concocted a plan to revitalise a grand prix where overtaking is nigh-on impossible, given the immovable parameters of the famous twisty street circuit. All drivers will have to run three sets of tyres in the 78-lap race on Sunday, making two pit-stops effectively mandatory – unless there is a red flag, like last year.
