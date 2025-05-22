Drivers deliver their verdict on new blockbuster F1

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Formula One drivers have praised Brad Pitt’s performance in the upcoming Apple Original film F1, following an exclusive screening in Monaco.

The film, co-produced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, stars Pitt as veteran driver Sonny Hayes, returning to the sport after a hiatus to assist struggling team owner, played by Javier Bardem.

Set for international release on June 25, F1 is directed by Joseph Kosinski, with Jerry Bruckheimer also co-producing.

Formula One executives hope the film will broaden the sport's appeal even further than the Netflix docu-series Drive to Survive.

Haas driver and British rookie Oliver Bearman commented on Pitt’s driving: “Honestly he did an impressive job. He was pushing the car, that’s for sure.

“I know he was training in the background and I know the guy whose team he was training with and he said he was taking some risks and doing a good job. He did his homework, so it’s cool.”

“I think the goal of the movie is going to be achieved,” Bearman added.

“It is going to be a huge hit and it is going to make people want to watch F1, which is really the goal of it. The onboard shots and the work that they did was incredible.”

open image in gallery Haas driver and British rookie Oliver Bearman was impressed with Brad Pitt’s driving ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Williams driver Carlos Sainz agreed that the movie will capture a new audience but admitted there are parts the hardcore fans will realise would not happen.

“I truly believe that it will attract a lot of new audience and it will do very well for the people that don’t know anything about F1,” Sainz said.

“For the hardcore fan, for journalists and us we will see things which are a bit too American or Hollywood. But honestly I enjoyed the whole film.

“The footage is insane. That is for me the best part of all of it.”

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton, a co-producer, has said the movie will deliver an authentic feel.

"The storytelling is really cool and the images are just incredible," said Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who won his home Monaco race last year.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner also gave a glowing verdict, saying: "We are probably the worst possible audience to watch that movie because you’re going to look and scrutinise every detail, every gear change, every pit stop, and it was very authentic.”

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen did not attend the screening, opting to spend “private time” with his family including newborn daughter Lily.

"I wanted to spend more private time," he said. "There was the opportunity to watch it but if we watch it now or in three or four weeks its fine as well."