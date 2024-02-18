Christian Horner – latest: Ford speak out as Red Bull F1 boss still facing ‘inappropriate behaviour’ probe
Follow all the latest updates after Red Bull F1 boss Horner spoke to media at the team’s 2024 car launch this week
Christian Horner insists the support he has received from within Red Bull has been “overwhelming” as the Formula One boss broke his silence during the ongoing investigation into his conduct.
The Red Bull team principal also repeatedly denied the allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” made against him by a female colleague and insisted he was “confident” of clearing his name. He could give no timeframe on when the investigation will conclude.
Appearing publicly for the first time since the investigation was publicised – at Red Bull’s 2024 F1 car launch at their HQ in Milton Keynes – Horner added that he intends on being in Bahrain for pre-season testing next week. While unable to comment on the nature of the investigation, Horner appeared composed and undeterred by the allegations, continually insisting it was “business as normal” at the world-championship winning team ahead of the new F1 season starting on 2 March.
Red Bull’s future engine partner Ford have also released a statement on the situation, stating that they expect “very high standards of behaviour and integrity” from their partners but refusing to comment further until the investigation is completed.
Follow the latest news below.
Christian Horner breaks silence at Red Bull F1 car launch over ‘inappropriate behaviour’ allegations
Our latest on Horner allegations:
Christian Horner insists the support he has received from within Red Bull has been “overwhelming” as the Formula One boss broke his silence during the ongoing investigation into his conduct.
The Red Bull team principal also repeatedly denied the allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” made against him by a female colleague and insisted he was “confident” of clearing his name. He could give no timeframe on when the investigation will conclude.
Appearing publicly for the first time since the investigation was publicised – at Red Bull’s 2024 F1 car launch at their HQ in Milton Keynes – Horner added that he intends on being in Bahrain for pre-season testing next week.
While unable to comment on the nature of the investigation, Horner appeared composed and undeterred by the allegations, continually insisting it was “business as normal” at the world-championship winning team ahead of the new F1 season starting on 2 March.
Full details:
Christian Horner breaks silence after allegations over behaviour at Red Bull launch
Team principal insists it’s ‘business as normal’ at the hugely successful team
Ford speak out on Christian Horner situation
Red Bull’s future engine supplier Ford Motor Co. said it is awaiting the results of an investigation into alleged inappropriate behaviour by team principal Christian Horner, but a top executive stressed that Ford holds its company and partners to very high moral standards.
Ford is slated to become Red Bull’s engine supplier in 2026 and is the first of Red Bull’s existing partners to comment on the controversy surrounding Horner. The team leader has remained defiant in his denial of claims of misconduct made to parent company Red Bull, which two weeks ago announced it had launched an independent investigation into the claims.
Mark Rushbrook, global head of Ford Performance Motorsport, said Friday at Daytona International Speedway that Ford is awaiting the outcome of the investigation into Horner.
“As a family company, and a company that holds itself to very high standards of behaviour and integrity, we do expect the same from our partners,” Rushbrook said. “It appears to us, and what we’ve been told, was that Red Bull is taking the situation very seriously. And of course, they’re worried about their brand, as well.
“And that’s why they’ve got an independent investigation and until we see what truth comes out of that, it’s too early for us to comment on it all.”
Max Verstappen reacts to ‘awkward’ Lewis Hamilton move to Ferrari
Max Verstappen says the timing of Lewis Hamilton’s 2025 move to Ferrari is a “bit awkward” but insists he was “not surprised” by the Mercedes driver changing teams.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton shocked the world of Formula 1 a fortnight ago with the news that he will leave Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season following 12 years and six titles with the Silver Arrows.
Hamilton, 39, will join Ferrari next year and team up with Charles Leclerc, leaving Carlos Sainz without a seat currently for 2025.
Verstappen, who came out on top in the fierce and memorable 2021 title battle against Hamilton, spoke to the media at Red Bull’s 2024 F1 car launch on Thursday and commented on the morale in the team amid the ongoing probe into Christian Horner’s conduct.
Yet on Hamilton’s impending move to Ferrari, Verstappen said: “I think at the end of the day, seeing him go to Ferrari is not a surprise. If that’s your goal as a kid or your dream, then you go right.”
Max Verstappen reacts to ‘awkward’ Lewis Hamilton move to Ferrari
The Red Bull world champion will come up against fierce rival Hamilton in Ferrari red in 2025
Max Verstappen reacts to Christian Horner allegations
Max Verstappen revealed his relationship with Christian Horner remains “very good” despite the ongoing investigation into the Red Bull team principal’s conduct.
Horner insists he has the “overwhelming” support of Verstappen and Red Bull as a whole amidst allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” made against him by a female colleague. The Red Bull F1 boss repeatedly denied the accusations when questioned on Thursday.
While Horner and Verstappen refused to comment on the nature of the complaint, the team’s star driver insisted the morale of the team is “better than ever” heading into the new Formula 1 season despite the investigation.
More from Max:
Max Verstappen reacts to Christian Horner allegations as investigation continues
The three-time world champion spoke at the launch of Red Bull’s 2024 F1 car launch - the RB20 – on Thursday
Christian Horner reflects on his Red Bull future
“I’m absolutely committed to this team,” said Horner. “I’ve been here since the beginning, I’ve built this team, there’s been highs and lows along the way – as you’ve seen in some of the videos that you’ve seen earlier.
“We’ve won 113 races, we’ve won seven drivers’ world championships, we’ve won six constructors’ world championships in 19 seasons. And that’s in the history books now, but it’s what lies ahead that’s always important, so my focus is on the future.
“We have an advanced-technology business that’s going to be producing the first-ever Red Bull track car. And of course, there’s an awful lot going on on the campus and investment on the campus that you can clearly see.”
Red Bull head to pre-season testing
Red Bull and other teams have arrived in Bahrain ahead of pre-season testing
Key dates to know in Christian Horner case
The allegations against Christian Horner, which the Red Bull team principal strongly denies, arrived just as Formula 1 gears up for the new season, with pre-season testing in Bahrain just weeks away.
Here are a few key dates to know as the season draws nearer with Horner’s future still, seemingly, up in the air.
Thursday 15 February: Red Bull launch car for 2024 season
21-23 February: Preseason testing in Bahrain
Friday 23 February: New season of Drive to Survive available on Netflix
1-3 March: Bahrain Grand Prix
WATCH: Christian Horner speaks for first time since investigation into ‘inappropriate behaviour'
Christian Horner spoke out about the allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against him for the first time at the Red Bull car launch on Thursday in Milton Keynes
Christian Horner on the support he has received from Red Bull
Horner said: “Look, we’re one team, which... The support from shareholders that I’ve had has been fantastic. I think the support from shareholders following the death of Dietrich Mateschitz, again you can see the commitment that there is: to Formula 1, to Red Bull Powertrains, to advanced technologies, to the track car that we’re producing with Adrian Newey.
“So yes, I think we’re one team, and that support has been very clear.”