Alpine’s Esteban Ocon has been branded as ‘not extremely popular’ among F1 drivers because of his behaviour while racing.

He often appears as one of the nicest people in the sport when away from the track, with Sky Sports’ Naomi Schiff saying that “he’s so friendly, always got a smile on his face, always says hello”.

However, she added that “amongst the drivers, he’s not extremely popular and I think that’s because of his on-track behaviours. That helmet comes on and a demon comes out”.

Speaking during the Bahrain Grand Prix race weekend, Schiff was joined by Nico Rosberg, the 2016 World Champion. He said that Ocon “really loves to get his elbows out with his teammates and he’s loved colliding with his teammates in the past”.

Ocon’s new Alpine teammate is fellow Frenchman Pierre Gasly. The two reportedly have a less-than-friendly relationship, and Rosberg is clearly looking forward to seeing them race together.

“Can I just remind everybody, they do not like each other. So this is explosive”, he said.

“The teammate is the ultimate target. This is the guy you want to beat first and foremost”, he added. “Let’s wait a couple of races. Let’s see these guys going wheel-to-wheel”.

Neither Ocon himself - nor Alpine as a team - have been free of conflict in the past. The Frenchman’s own relationship with ex-teammate Fernando Alonso was growing increasingly tense as last season drew to a close, while Ocon crashed into then-race leader Max Verstappen at the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix despite being blue-flagged. The Dutchman memorably pushed Ocon as he waited to be weighed after the race.

However, Schiff thinks that both drivers will have been given “a strict talking to”.

“There’s been so much hype around the two of them and their previous relationship before they’ve been in the same team”, said the former W Series racer.

“But we’ve seen it multiple times before that teammates have been warned and it hasn’t stopped them. I think they both want to win the hearts of France”, she added.

“They both want to be the best in the team and they’re going to get their elbows out for sure”.