The Formula One season returns after the summer break with the Belgian Grand Prix at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit with Max Verstappen 80 points clear of Charles Leclerc in the standings.

The 2021 world champion has won eight of the opening 13 races this season, the latest coming at the Hungarian Grand Prix after a dominant performance as the Belgian-Dutch stormed through the field from P10. Lewis Hamilton finished second - his fifth podium in a row - while pole sitter George Russell had to settle for third as he was outdone on strategy by Red Bull and sheer race pace.

However, it was another Sunday to forget for Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc finishing sixth after his team incorrectly put him on hard compound tyres while Carlos Sainz finished fourth having started the race from second.

It means Russell has overtaken Sainz in the overall standings, with Sergio Perez third and Hamilton sixth. The next race will take place following some big news to start the summer break, with Fernando Alonso announcing that he is joining Aston Martin from Alpine for next season, replacing Sebastian Vettel who announced his retirement pre-Budapest.

Next though, the weeeknd of 26-28 August sees F1 return after a four-week absence to a fan favourite at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium; a track whose future in F1 is shrouded in doubt despite its traditional spot in the calendar.

Here is everything you need to know.

When and where is the next race?

After four weeks off in August , Formula 1 rolls into Spa for the Belgium Grand Prix from 26-28 August.

First and second practice takes place at 1pm and 4pm (BST) respecively on Friday August 26th, before third practice at midday on Saturday August 27th and qualifying at 3pm (BST).

The race on Sunday August 28th starts at 2pm (BST).

What has been said?

George Russell took aim at Red Bull and Ferrari for “pushing the regulations” after the Brit finished on the podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old had earned the first pole position of his career in Budapest on Saturday before Max Verstappen stormed through the field to win his eighth race of the season, with Russell having to settle for third place behind teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes were hampered by porpoisng and bouncing throughout the first half of the 2022 season, with constant problems with their floor damaging their Championship prospects. Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in June, the FIA issued a new technical directive with the intention of limiting the porposing by cracking down on so-called “flexi-floors”, with the deadline coming for the first race after the summer break in Belgium.

Russell believes that while Mercedes have “respected” the regulations, Ferrari and Red Bull have “pushed” them and hope that the new rules have an adverse impact on Red Bull and Ferrari.

“Spa is going to be interesting,” Russell said. “There is some changes to some of the regulations which may bring other teams towards us. I think we as a team have a lot of confidence in ourselves and faith that we are doing a great job and there’s no reason we can’t be in the mix.

“There is no doubt Ferrari and Red Bull have pushed the regulations in that regard and we have respected it as the regulation was intended.”

George Russell took aim at Red Bull and Ferrari for “pushing the regulations” (Getty Images)

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen - 258 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 178 points

3. Sergio Perez - 173 points

4. George Russell - 158 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 156 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 146 points

7. Lando Norris - 76 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 58 points

9. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points

10. Fernando Alonso - 41 points

11. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points

12. Daniel Ricciardo -19 points

13. Pierre Gasly - 16 points

14. Sebastian Vettel - 16 points

15. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

16. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points

17. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points

18. Lance Stroll - 4 points

19. Alex Albon - 3 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points

21. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points

Max Verstappen currently leads the World Championship by 80 points (PA)

Full 2022 schedule

ROUND 14 —BELGIUM

Spa-Francorchamps — 26-28 August

ROUND 15 —NETHERLANDS

Zandvoort — 2-4 September

ROUND 16 —ITALY

Monza — 9-11 September

ROUND 17 —SINGAPORE

Marina Bay — 30-2 September/October

ROUND 18 —JAPAN

Suzuka — 7-9 October

ROUND 19 —UNITED STATES

Circuit of the Americas — 21-23 October

ROUND 20 —MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez — 28-30 October

ROUND 21 —BRAZIL

Interlagos — 11-13 November

ROUND 22 —ABU DHABI

Yas Marina — 18-20 November