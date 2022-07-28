When and where is the next F1 2022 race?
All you need to know ahead of the next Formula 1 race of the 2022 season
The Formula One season has just one race left before the mid-season summer break with Sebastian Vettel’s retirement announcement top of the talking points heading into the Hungarian Grand Prix.
The four-time world champion announced on Thursday that he will be retiring from F1 at the end of this season, with just 10 races left of a 16-year career which saw him win world titles at Red Bull from 2010-2013.
Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc will be looking to bounce back in Budapest after his retirement from last weekend’s French Grand Prix, which allowed Max Verstappen to stretch his lead at the top of the Championship standings to 63 points after claiming his seventh victory of the season. Lewis Hamilton registered his best result of the season in finishing second at Paul Ricard, while Mercedes teammate George Russell completed the podium in third.
This weekend, 29-31 July, F1 returns to a fan favourite at the Hungaroring in Budapest; a track which produced a memorable race last year as Esteban Ocon claimed his first and only win so far in Formula 1.
Here is everything you need to know.
When and where is the next race?
After what is set to be a final visit to Paul Ricard last week, Formula 1 reverts to a mainstay on the calendar as the Hungaroring in Budapest plays host to the Hungarian Grand Prix from 29-31 July.
First and second practice takes place at 1pm and 4pm (BST) respecively on Friday, before third practice at midday on Saturday and qualifying at 3pm (BST).
The race on Sunday starts at 2pm (BST).
What has been said?
Lewis Hamilton described Sebastian Vettel as a “really beautiful human being” after the German announced his impending retirement from Formula 1, adding he has been “one of the very few in racing history who has stood for much more than himself.”
Four-time world champion Vettel announced that he will retire from F1 at the end of the season after what will be his 300th Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi in November. The Aston Martin driver, who won his world titles at Red Bull from 2010-2013, is no longer in a car competitive of challenging at the top of the leaderboard and having not finished on the podium since June last year, the 35-year-old has called time on his career to “spend more time with his family.”
Hamilton, who had his run-ins with Vettel as they battled for Championships, was full of praise for the German, who like Hamilton has used his platform to promote matters close to their heart off-track.
“One of the best. There’s no lack of bravery in Sebastian,” Hamilton said. “He has been one of the very very few in racing history who has stood for much more than himself. He has used his voice for things that I’ve stood for, for things he’s believed in and for the greater good.
“A really beautiful human being. Watching his world championships was impressive, sad to have arrived today and seen the news, but I know what he goes on to do will be even better.”
Current driver standings
1. Max Verstappen - 233 points
2. Charles Leclerc - 170 points
3. Sergio Perez - 163 points
4. Carlos Sainz - 144 points
5. George Russell - 143 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 127 points
7. Lando Norris - 70 points
8. Esteban Ocon - 56 points
9. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points
10. Fernando Alonso - 37 points
11. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points
12. Daniel Ricciardo -19 points
13. Pierre Gasly - 16 points
14. Sebastian Vettel -15 points
15. Mick Schumacher - 12 points
16. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points
17. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points
18. Lance Stroll - 4 points
19. Alex Albon - 3 points
20. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points
21. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
Full 2022 schedule
ROUND 13 —HUNGARY
Hungaroring — 29-31 July
ROUND 14 —BELGIUM
Spa-Francorchamps — 26-28 August
ROUND 15 —NETHERLANDS
Zandvoort — 2-4 September
ROUND 16 —ITALY
Monza — 9-11 September
ROUND 17 —SINGAPORE
Marina Bay — 30-2 September/October
ROUND 18 —JAPAN
Suzuka — 7-9 October
ROUND 19 —UNITED STATES
Circuit of the Americas — 21-23 October
ROUND 20 —MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez — 28-30 October
ROUND 21 —BRAZIL
Interlagos — 11-13 November
ROUND 22 —ABU DHABI
Yas Marina — 18-20 November
