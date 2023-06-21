For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The FIA could clampdown on the number of people on grids before F1 races after a recent incident involving Neymar at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The rise in popularity of the sport has brought about an increase in fans attending races as well as invited celebrities and VIPs in the paddock.

However, this has also resulted in pre-race grids becoming busier than ever with little room to move, as often seen in Martin Brundle’s grid walks on Sky Sports before races.

Now, the FIA are evaluating whether the number of people on grids is impacting safety after PSG and Brazil star Neymar was somehow still positioned at the edge of the grass on the main straight as the formation lap began in Barcelona on 4 June – as reported by Motorsport.com.

Such topics were one focus of a meeting of the FIA World Motor Sport Council on Tuesday, who are also currently awaiting the results from a report into a track invasion from fans prior to the end of the Australian Grand Prix in April.

The report is expected to be completed by the end of June.

“We must take learnings from the incident at the Spanish Grand Prix,” said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“The FIA has been assured by Stefano Domenicali [F1 CEO] that measures are being taken to ensure that there is no repeat of the incident.

Neymar has attended F1 races in Spain and Monaco in recent weeks (Getty Images)

“It is an issue not just in Formula 1 but also in Formula E and World Endurance Championship and other categories from my recent experiences with too many people on the grid at some events.

“I have no doubt that in all cases, the promoter will adhere to the FIA requirements on safety and security. It is the duty of the FIA to ensure a safe environment for all. Safety in motorsport is the Federation’s main priority.”

Neymar, who used to play for Barcelona, was one of many footballers attending the race in the city at the beginning of June, with Chelsea trio Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell and Reece James all present too.

The 31-year-old also attended the Monaco Grand Prix the week before the race in Spain.