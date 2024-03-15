Ollie Bearman reveals key to ‘childhood dream’ F1 seat in 2025

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ollie Bearman admits his performances in Formula 2 will decide whether he lands a seat in Formula 1 next year.

The 18-year-old from Chelmsford in Essex stood in for Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and performed superbly, finishing seventh and ahead of compatriots Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris.

Bearman became Ferrari’s youngest-ever F1 driver in the process and his impressive display has led to speculation about his future. As well as being a Ferrari reserve, he is also a reserve at American-owned Haas team.

Yet with Sainz likely to come back in at the Australian Grand Prix next week, Bearman has shifted his focus back to F2.

“Getting a taste of this amazing world, I know what I’m missing out on up there in F1,” Bearman told BBC East.

Asked if he could make the step up to F1 in 2025, he replied: “I think so. It depends how I get on.

“That’s a childhood dream that I would love to realise. I need to keep pushing in F2 to make sure that I can get that F1 seat – that’s my main goal for this year.

“I need to keep up the good work and not let any of this faze me because you’re only as good as your last race.”

Ferrari driver Ollie Bearman finished seventh in Saudi Arabia (Darko Bandic/AP) (AP)

Bearman moved to Italy after joining Ferrari’s Driver Academy in 2021 and divulged how people at the Scuderia’s famous HQ in Maranello have congratulated him since his return from Jeddah.

“This is my third year living in Italy,” he added. “It was a very daunting prospect. I started at 15, 16 years old, and I was living out here by myself but now I’ve gained a lot of freedom and friends.

“Especially after this race, I seem to know everyone in the factory. They’ve all congratulated me, which is a really special feeling, and I feel motivated by that as well. It’s great to have recognition.”

Hamilton joins Ferrari next year to partner Charles Leclerc, with Bearman’s shot at an F1 seat likely to come with Haas.